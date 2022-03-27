Two things happened this past week that may seem unrelated but trust me: The Mafia controls the weather in Colorado and I think someone should alert the FBI.
The first event was the beginning of spring last Sunday, March 20 — astrological spring, I should clarify, which is not to be confused with meteorological spring. That spring began March 1, and no less an authority than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) assures me that the three-month meteorological seasons, based on the civil calendar, have the benefit of “less variation in season length and season start, (so) it becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes.”
Glad to hear it! Thanks, NOAA!
Anyway, the second event was the 50th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic “The Godfather” on Thursday.
Beyond leaving the gun and taking the cannoli, and the sight of grown men wearing dress shoes to a street brawl, the image that most stays with me from “The Godfather” is Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) calmly petting a cat while receiving supplicants during his daughter’s wedding reception.
These people come to Corleone asking for help, protection or favors that they will definitely come to regret, and The Godfather expressionlessly pets his cat.
This is the scenario I envision when I think about spring in Colorado. We’re the hopeful, hapless ding-dongs humbling ourselves before The Godfather, and The Godfather is Colorado — specifically, Colorado weather.
Us: Please, Godfather, it’s been a long winter and we just want to plant some flowers.
The Colorado Weather Godfather (CWG): (unnervingly pets a cat)
Us: It’s almost April! And it’s 73 degrees! Please tell us that if we put these seedlings out they won’t freeze in some freak spring snowstorm.
The CWG: (says nothing, pets cat).
So, in annual fits of idiocy and dopey optimism, we drag the planters out to the porch and lurk in greenhouses and service the lawn mower. And then it snows April 23rd with lows in the teens.
This is not to criticize Colorado. I love it here, far and away the most of every place I’ve lived. But I’m sure you’ve seen those “phases of Colorado spring” memes floating around social media, generally beginning with that one warm day in February when we sprint outside like ghostly pale grub worms in flip-flops, ecstatically emerging from beneath our rocks.
“It’s the end of the Dark Ages!” we loudly gloat and are immediately spanked with 60 mph wind and sideways rain.
Two months of gaslighting follows.
Every year I tell myself to take a more “be here now” approach to the waning days of winter — to appreciate each moment and day and find beauty in the stark contrast of bare branches against a brooding sky, or whatever.
Can I help it, however, if while scrutinizing said branches I start to think I’m seeing nubs that will become flower and leaf? And then the power of my wishful thinking raises my body temperature enough that I have to unzip my jacket an inch, and I tell myself it’s warming up enough to go poke a bunch of seeds in the ground?
And then every year I’m forced to make a huffy, bitter trek to the garden center to buy a second round of seeds, because the first froze and I refuse to blame myself? Because it’s clearly the Mafia’s cruel work?
To belabor my Godfather analogy to its tenuous end, I also tend to feel like I’ve awoken to a bloody horse head in my bed on those spring mornings when I open my eyes to snow outside the window. And I love snow! But there comes a point when I, and I think a lot of us, are just done.
Done with the frigid mornings that see us sweating by 2 p.m. under the seven layers we frantically piled on. Done with thermal socks and hearty stew dinners and the haze of woodsmoke and searching for that elusive source of a draft with the manic fury of a modern-day Captain Ahab.
I’M JUST DONE, OK!?! I WANT TO PUT ON SHORTS AND FREAK OUT MY NEIGHBORS BY SPENDING HOURS STARING AT THE GROUND, WILLING SEEDS TO GROW!!!
Have mercy, Godfather. I just want to wear some flip-lops.
