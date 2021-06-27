I was at a family function once and a relative — who I’ll not name but YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID, LADY — brought potato salad.
Now, in general I am pro-potluck. Sure, people sometimes bring extremely weird stuff that indicates to me either 1.) their kitchen is haunted, 2.) they have ageusia, or the inability to taste, and that’s very sad, or 3.) I should never, never turn my back to them or let them see where I stashed my purse.
But for every batch of salt-free, homemade crackers (that didn’t even have the decency to contain weevils so I could at least pretend I was a sailor in Admiral Nelson’s British Navy) lurking like a threat on the potluck table, there are more genuinely tasty dishes. Here I’m thinking of the dish that someone always brings, that’s a mixture of macaroni, hamburger, some sort of stewed tomatoes (I think?) and other stuff, and it’s very delicious.
Anyway, back to my aunt’s potato salad: I took one bite and realized it not only contained Miracle Whip, but sweet pickle relish.
I’m reliving the horror now because next weekend is the Fourth of July, a prime cookout/potluck time, and we’re also starting to emerge from our lairs and interact with other people again. If that means a convivial potluck, great! But keep your sweet potato salad in your haunted kitchen, where it belongs.
Potluck season makes me realize how truly hidebound and intractable I am in matters of taste. While I do love to try new things and will eat pretty much anything to be polite, it is my gospel truth that certain things are supposed to taste how they’re supposed to taste. AND POTATO SALAD IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE SWEET, OK.
It’s supposed to taste like my mom’s potato salad, which contains yellow mustard and cider vinegar and celery seed, and I find myself unmoored and disoriented when I’m presented with potato salad that isn’t this. In the space of a bite, I become your most crotchety neighbor: What commie treachery is this??!?
Same goes for deviled eggs. At another potluck, I helped myself to one and got a mouthful of, to the best of my deduction, ranch dressing and sweet gherkin juice. I didn’t die, obviously, but I experienced an existential spiral to such a degree that I questioned all my life choices going back as far as elementary school.
Deviled eggs = yellow mustard (specifically, Plochman’s), cider vinegar, mayo. Deviate from this and you make an enemy (me), who very likely will spring at you someday from the cover of night, or some nearby bushes, with a tray of correct deviled eggs. EAT THESE AND BE REDEEMED, I will shriek. I will not blame you for calling the cops.
It’s just hard, I guess, to separate certain foods from certain memories. For me, and I’m sure for a lot of people, potato salad is the side dish for hot summer days, meals prepared with people I love in a crowded kitchen, shooting the breeze, nobody anxious to leave the table, saving room for dessert, a box of sparklers once it gets dark.
This is why the German chocolate cake I had once at yet another potluck — and I swear I really do love potlucks! — was essentially an act of war: the frosting contained walnuts. I’m not saying I should have insisted on a trial at The Hague for this offense, necessarily, but what kind of degeneracy is this?? Did the perpetrator spare no thought for my tender feelings?
Listen: German chocolate frosting contains pecans, the end. I know this because for all the birthdays of my youth, my mom made German chocolate cake. It must be homemade with a custard-base frosting requiring something like 20 minutes of steady stirring.
It is the literal icing on a wonderful day when I get to act like a tyrant, have fun, open presents, eat my favorite things and, again, be with people I love.
So, don’t come at me with walnuts. I will END you with walnuts.
Also, please invite me to your potlucks!
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and will try your potato salad if you call it something different; tuber treat, maybe?