By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the Sentinel
Well, my finger isn't broken after all, which is the good news, but the bad news is that my right index finger is pretty much the MVP of my hand, it turns out.
So, lately my handwritten correspondence has the palsied appearance of an octogenarian serial killer penning one last manifesto, and my eye is currently very red because I attempted to put in my contacts with my left hand. And I'm right-handed.
All of which has me thinking a lot, as I contemplate my sausage finger, about that shocking moment of what felt like betrayal, when a previously unnoted body part stopped doing its thing and I'm shoved into a Shakespearean spiral: O, muddy vesture of decay! O, mortal coil! Why is my finger so fat and why won't it bend??
I mean, we hear again and again that the worst thing a human ding-dong such as I can do is take physical health for granted or be ungrateful for the miraculous gift that is the human body. And I don't think I am! I love this mortal coil! It does most of the stuff I want it to, apart from dancing in a way that wouldn't be described as "baby giraffe fleeing murder hornets on roller skates."
But I'm not the Dalai Lama over here. I don't begin each day with a mindfulness meditation that has me checking in with each appendage and limb, though now I'm really thinking I should. Stuff has just worked, I shamefully haven't thought much about it, and so I'm ABSOLUTELY SHOCKED when, all of a sudden, it hurts or isn't doing what it should.
Whaaaaa?!? ThiS iSn'T SupPoSeD tO haPpEN!!
Obviously, I will be doing a lot of soul searching about my able-bodied privilege and attempting to stop thrusting my horizontal index fingers in people's faces with an unhinged, "Will you look at this! Look at how fat this knuckle is compared with the other one!"
Because if there's one silver lining in all this, it's getting to try the different approaches to suffering so I can see which one I like best. So far, I've tried:
Noble Silence: This one involves a lot of staring stoically into the middle distance and holding my hand in such a way that barely sighs of something being Not Quite Right. The point is to disturb the Force just enough so that whoever is in my vicinity will pick up on it and ask, "Uhhh, are you OK?"
Then I can briefly close my eyes to indicate I'm marshaling untold reserves of inner strength, pause dramatically and whisper, "I will be."
The only problem with Noble Silence is that after I win the Oscar, I don't really get to talk about the injury anymore, and where's the fun in that?
Play-by-Play: This one starts with getting hold of that pain-free wrap that sticks to itself in a dramatic color. Fortunately, the wonderful nurse at urgent care gave me purple when she wrapped my finger to the splint, but Walgreen's only had white and beige when I stopped on my way home.
Anyway, you need that dramatic pop of color so that people immediately ask, "Wow, what happened??"
Then it's time for the Dark Night of My Finger: "Well. I was heading out for a bike ride – one of those long ones where you never know WHAT might happen – when I noticed my rear tire could use a snort or two of air. So, that's what I gave it. But then blammo! When I was removing the pump head from the tire stem, I accidentally jerked my finger at VERY high velocity into the derailleur. And so… that's what happened."
Unfortunately, I have found the Play-by-Play very unsatisfying this go-around because I think we can all agree that is the lamest story ever.
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me: I'm liking this one the best because it has gotten me out of doing dishes and allowed me to push a few deadlines on account of mY fiNgEr HuRTs. All I have to do is channel any man who ever got the flu (cheapest of shots, gentlemen, I know) and arrange my eyebrows into The Mountain of Tragedy: highest above my nose and veering sharply down to my ears. This lets people know that I'm barely hanging on.
Then, I cradle my hand like a hatching that fell out of the nest too soon, which wordlessly indicates that I should be brought cookies and the pillows on the couch should be plumped for my sad benefit.
So, whatever you may need from me in the next couple of days, please keep in mind that I probably came so close to breaking my finger, we'll never know, it hurts and probably ice cream would make it feel better.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and is thinking she should invent a more interesting story about how she hurt her finger, one possibly involving highwaymen or wolverines.