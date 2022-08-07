Special to the SentinelMy birthday is this week and despite the inexorable march of time that occasionally feels like a frog march with a machete at my back, I’m more surprised by the changes of aging that aren’t happening than the ones that are.
Sure, I greet every new instance of my knee sounding like gravel in a garbage disposal when I walk up stairs with a Looney Tunes “WhaaAaAaAAaAAaaa???”
And I’m not especially stoked about the appearance of a witch hair growing out of a mole beneath my ear — Yes! A single, black hair as thick and coarse as something you’d find on a badger! Or the fact that I only have to think “17 spoonfuls of Nutella” and suddenly my jeans won’t button.
No, these changes, as lame as they are, could be expected. I knew things like this were coming, and I was clued in to them at a very young age by my grandmother, who was 39 until the day she died in her 90s.
As a not-especially-savvy child, this was very confusing to me. The first time I remember celebrating Gram’s 39th birthday, I thought, “Great! Cake! Happy birthday, Gram!”
The next year when we celebrated her 39th birthday, I thought, “Wait a sec…” Maybe my memory was wrong? Regardless: Cake! The next year on Gram’s 39th birthday, I knew something was up. I whispered to my mom, “Didn’t Gram turn 39 last year?”
It took me a while to understand the rueful joke. I mean, if you’re 40 that probably means you can drive yourself to the store and get your own Cheetos with your own money! I saw 40 like a golden-glowing, aspirational beacon on my horizon.
Which is to say, I’ve learned a few things about growing older in the interim, and many of them good. It actually is awesome to be able to drive to the store and get my own Cheetos with my own money!
But the things that are more consistently surprising are the changes that haven’t come. Not that I had any grand notion of what adulthood would be, and who I would become. Surely I should like vegetables more than I do, for example?
I felt ambivalent about them as a kid. I figured growing up would mean acquiring a taste for them. I have not, except now it feels like a moral failing that must be hidden along with my witch hair.
And especially around here. At this very moment in summer, it seems all anyone wants to talk about is the most luscious okra they got at the farmers market, and the absolutely dreamy salad they made, could you just die and go to heaven from it? Well, could you??
Meanwhile, I nod mutely and smile like I’m pretending there’s not a machete at my back.
“Mmm,” I say. “Nummers.”
Of course, I do eat vegetables, and I’ve even gone as far as Trying to Do the Adult Thing and Grow Them Myself. But do you know what has happened? The cucumbers have taken over! I fear for my life! Plus, I haven’t even crossed the bridge of what to do with them all.
Which leads me to another surprising thing that hasn’t changed: the absolute bonkers phantasmagoria inside my head. I thought for sure the things I think about would become refined and philosophical with age, that I would start to ponder deeply on the issues of our times and the meaning of it all.
But nope, you’d be surprised how much I still think about dinosaurs and not in a scientific way, but in a “I wish I had a stegosaurus” way.
Whenever I read about someone in the news and their age is mentioned, I can’t help thinking about what I was doing at that age, if I’ve already passed it. I wonder if that person, upon discovering an alarming amount of water under the sink, would also play FreeFlow on their phone for 15 minutes instead of dealing with it right away and think about how neat it would be if soda came out of the tap.
So, yes, the kitchen junk drawer in my head hasn’t changed much since I was 18, and I don’t know if that’s good or bad.
But you know what also hasn’t changed? My appreciation for a year passed and another one to live, and a tomorrow that’s going to be different than today. And cake. Man, I love that stuff.