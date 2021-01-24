Someone – I’ll not name names except to say it’s my brother, Jake Sauer – delivered one of the greatest disillusionments of my life awhile ago by cruelly informing me that Ancestral Puebloans did not, in fact, brush their teeth with yucca roots.
I had spied a yucca and sprang into full-on “did you know?” mode with all the things I remembered-ish from fourth- grade Colorado history.
Me: They used every part of the yucca, you know. Why, they even brushed their teeth with the roots.
Bratty Younger Brother: blink
Me: Yes. And the yucca fruit? Shampoo!
BYB (who admittedly has a Ph.D. in archaeology): There’s no archaeological evidence for any of that.
Me: But fourth-grade Colorado history!
BYB: I defy you to wash your hair with yucca fruit.
Which is how I ended up impersonating a muskrat for a day. Point being, this came to mind Thursday as I listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, express his gladness during a White House press conference that science and data can speak for themselves.
He further praised the ability to simply say “I don’t know” rather than guess, and I hung my head.
I swear it’s not on purpose. It’s just that I suffer from the twin maladies of “I Read it Somewhere” and “I’m Pretty Sure,” and they are stubbornly treatment-resistant.
I try to be someone who cherishes facts, who asks for peer-reviewed data before committing to belief, who is not going to show up at a pizzeria with a gun because I listened to a bunch of ding-dongs on the internet.
But also, in the day-to-day minutia of living, I admit I can wander off into the tall grass of vague remembrance and bells distantly rung. This is generally where the train jumps the tracks.
Just last week, for example, someone asked me if cream cheese can be frozen. I confidently replied it can, because I had read this somewhere, I don’t remember where. What I didn’t mention, because I either forgot or stopped reading on account of it was one of those interminable recipe blogs, was that freezing it negatively impacts its texture.
Long story short, the cheesecake was very grainy. We ate it anyway, obviously, but I did receive the ol’ stink eye and responded with unseemly sarcasm: Gosh, if only you had some device, some sort of telephone or something, right in your very pocket, on which you could access THE ENTIRETY OF HUMAN KNOWLEDGE BECAUSE WE LIVE IN AMAZING, WONDROUS TIMES!!
Yes, I could and should have said, “I don’t know.” But I did know! Kind of!
This is the problem: Our lives have become a tsunami of information, and even when it comes from reputable, vetted, fact-checked sources, it’s still a deluge. And, well, it can jumble together a bit. Especially if you like reading before bed.
I recently read an article in Popular Science magazine about efficient napping, then a chapter of Karen Russell’s “Swamplandia!” (which involves a lot of alligators) and then fell asleep. I woke up convinced not only that alligators are nature’s most efficient nappers, but that they will swish their tails and kind of boogie to certain music. I dreamed that last part, but it felt very factual when I woke up.
None of this would be an issue if I kept it to myself, but I don’t always keep it to myself. I blame the necessity for talking to other people.
People say stuff in conversation, and it rings a distant bell. I’ll remember reading something about that very topic even if I don’t remember every single detail and will share what I’m pretty sure I know. Gracious conversational volley! Someone get me Emily Post on the horn!
Obviously, the safest thing to do is to ask a lot of questions and to keep the other person talking, but facts are fun and maybe if I share one I know – or know-ish – it might prompt someone else to share one they know, and then things get interesting. This is also how destructive social movements start at the grass roots, so… there’s that.
But conversation! And taking advantage of this amazing panoply of information that’s constantly available to us! And learning ever more about this amazing universe in which we live! And correctly remembering at least some of it!
I’m sorry, Dr. Fauci. I’ll try harder.
