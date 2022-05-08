By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelI think we can all agree that if we’re not all the way there yet, we’re at least in the process of becoming our parents.
It’s this genetic inevitability that makes me pace aggressively and jiggle my keys when a departure time has been decided, yet that time is approaching and we have not departed (Bruce Jr. in action) or feel inexorably moved to collect pine cones whenever I see them because I could use them in crafts (Sidney Jr.).
Today is Mother’s Day, so it seems like the perfect time to reflect not only on all the ways I am transforming into my mom, but all the ways I have taken the lessons she taught or example she set and magnified it to a degree that might kindly be termed “crazy.”
Yes, the things my mom either showed me how to do or explained to me in calm, rational tones I have internalized as, “THIS IS HOW IT IS DONE FOREVER, THERE IS NO OTHER WAY, MY MOM SAID SO, AMEN.” It is not my mom’s fault.
Take, for example, canning peaches. The Augusts of my youth overflowed with abundant Palisade produce, which my mom taught us how to can or dry or otherwise preserve. We canned peaches by the bushel, and because my mom is good at everything she does, stuff just always turned out really nice. I took her methods to heart.
So, when a friend asked me to show her how to can peaches a few years ago, I readily agreed. Easy peasy! I’ve been canning my whole life!
Things got off to an inauspicious start when she showed up at my house with The Wrong Kind of Peaches. Again, I must emphasize that my mom was never tyrannical or shrill about things, but seriously, only a feral wolf child would can anything other than your Red Globe or Suncrest or J.H. Hale variety of peach. Your nice peach, is what I’m saying because that’s what my mom said.
My friend showed up with Elbertas. I blamed myself.
Then, when it was time to put the peaches in the jars, I noticed her just dropping them in there willy-nilly. Some of them even landed flat side up! I might have temporarily left my body to haunt the moors in anguish.
So breezily that I risked collapsing at least one lung, I said, “For me, and this is just me, one lone person among billions, what do I even know, but seriously my way is correct because this is how my mom taught me and it’s superior, I like to put them in there flat side down because for me it looks nicer and they stack better. But no pressure! You do you! And if the you you want to do takes its cues from The Handbook of Gracious Living for Bog Creatures, why, who am I to judge?”
A little later, I saw her dropping peach pieces into the jars, totally wrecking the stacked half globe (flat side down!) aesthetic. HOW DID SHE EVER EXPECT TO WIN A BLUE RIBBON AT THE FAIR WITH SAVAGERY LIKE THAT??? I hyperventilated to the point of having visions.
Needless to say, a whimsical, light-hearted evening was had by all.
And it’s not that I never deviate from the example of my youth to forge my own path. I do. But it’s interesting to have these sudden moments of awareness that I’m doing something because it’s the way my mom does it, in situations both large and small.
When someone is sick or sad? Almost the first words out of my mouth after “I’m sorry” are “Let me bring you some lasagnas to have in the freezer so you don’t have to worry about dinner.” I watched my mom take hundreds of meals to people, and she helped me understand that while lasagna isn’t necessarily a balm for grief, it’s nice not to worry about dinner.
When a stranger out of the blue tells me a bizarre story that I didn’t ask to hear? I nod sagely and reply, “Well. Isn’t that interesting.” Because that’s what my polite mom does.
When I’m folding towels? Fold it in half, then in half again, then in thirds. That’s how my mom showed me, and any other method is anarchy.
But because my mom is reading this (hi, Mom! I love you!) and because there lurks in me a snotty, insufferable teenager, I will say this: Pecans DO NOT belong in chocolate chip cookies, Mom, you are wrong, wrong, wrong.
