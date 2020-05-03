If I had to count the number of times, before all this, that I used the word “unprecedented,” well, why would I keep track?
It’s a word in my vocabulary, sure, but I hadn’t used it anywhere near as often as some of my regulars (“like,” “ugh” and “cookie,” for example).
But now, I’ve lost count of the times I’ve gravely intoned, “These are unprecedented times.” As though I’m addressing both houses of Parliament.
I don’t think I’m alone in falling back on cliché to express what has, for the most part, felt inexpressible. And what is cliché, if not linguistic shorthand to save a little time when referencing experiences and thoughts that are so common as to become elemental to our shared experience?
I’m just surprised by how often I’m doing it. Not that I had any delusions of myself as one of the great original thinkers of our times, but good grief. I’m cliché riddled, as the cliché goes.
The thing to do, I guess, is parse what I really mean when I fall back on the clichés that have come to define this very strange time. To wit:
What I say: “These are unprecedented times.”
What I mean: “Every so often I’ll go through phases where I read a whole bunch of dystopian fiction and get so immersed that I have dystopian dreams, which are always disturbing and not very restful but definitely interesting.
“Anyway, I’m not saying real life right now is similar to my weird dystopian dreams – including the one recently in which an asteroid was heading for Earth basically tomorrow, yet I was the only one who knew about it? – but it’s pretty weird.
“And since I’m not 120 years old and don’t remember the Spanish Influenza, and therefore have no practical point of reference, I’m just going to flail my hands for a bit after I wash them again.”
What I say: “I hope you and your family are well.”
What I mean: “I really do hope you and your family are well, though in more of a ‘no man is an island’ sense because I’ve never met your family, but also I can’t just get right down to business in this email without seeming like an insensitive jerk.
“So for the purposes of this business correspondence, I am a character in a Victorian novel of manners.”
What I say: “I’m hanging in there.”
What I mean: “I wept for five minutes yesterday over the efforts of whichever U.S. Postal Service employee taped the cover of my magazine back together.
“It got torn in transit – which happens sometimes, I’m not mad – but someone aligned the edges of the torn pieces as best they could and that. That! So wonderful. I could barely handle it.
“Also, I have begun thinking in haiku form and awarded myself a Congressional Medal of Honor the other day for putting on jeans. So yep, everything’s A-OK!”
What I say: “Sounds great!”
What I mean: “I am not listening to you or to anyone else in this Zoom meeting. I am playing Flow Free on my phone.”
What I say: “I’m doing a lot of baking.”
What I mean: “You know that one neighbor who always manages to grow baseball bat-sized zucchini every summer and then abandons them on your front porch with ‘Enjoy!’ scrawled on the brown bag in which they lurk? I’m that neighbor, except with banana bread.”
What I say: “After the rain comes the rainbow.”
What I mean: “Oddly enough, the laws of physics still apply. Also, if you drill a hole in my bark, sap will come out, and we can all enjoy some pancakes.”
What I say: “It’s important to practice self-care.”
What I mean: “It’s important you stop forwarding stuff about essential oils to me on Facebook.”
What I say: “Let’s trust the science.”
What I mean: “One time I accidentally stepped in a murky puddle at a wet market in China while wearing sandals, so I went home and doused my foot and my sandal with alcohol and afterward nothing at all happened.
“The reason I knew to do that? Science! All this hand washing? Science! Everything that’s keeping us safe and healthy? Science!”
What I say: “We’re all in this together.”
What I mean: “We’re all in this together.”
Rachel Sauer