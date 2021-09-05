By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelOf all the books about which I’ve ever thought, “Man, it would be awesome to live inside this story” – “The Shy Stegosaurus of Cricket Creek,” maybe, or any of the Harry Potters – I never once considered “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”
If you’re not familiar, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” is Laura Numeroff’s classic about how, should a mouse ever show up on your doorstep and ask for a cookie, it will then want a glass of milk, then a mirror to check for a milk mustache and so on until finally you’ve signed over your house and any oil and gas rights to the mouse and are living in a tent in your backyard.
The book’s theme, as I understand it through adorable illustrations, is that stuff cascades. One small decision and pretty soon you’re in thrall to tyranny.
So, I thought it would be a good idea to paint my bedroom.
I mean, the weather is starting to change-ish, or at least very, very distantly hint at autumn, so I’m beginning to have vague thoughts of making things cozy for the big hunker-down. The existing paint job in the bedroom was, to use technical design terms, ugly and weird.
My thought was just to slap a color I like on there and call it good. But probably I should get rid of the cottage cheese ceiling while I’m at it, right?
O, wicked hubris! O, cruel fate! It is to laugh and to allow any of you who have ever removed a cottage cheese ceiling and/or painted a bedroom to die of rueful laughter. It’s OK. I’ll do the same in about 57 years when I’m finally about to laugh about it.
You don’t just remove a cottage cheese ceiling, it turns out. You LIVE that cottage cheese ceiling. You BECOME that cottage cheese ceiling. You spray it with water and get so absorbed in the task that, standing under it with mouth gawping open like a mackerel, several plaster-y drops fall in and you choke so hard that you drop the sprayer on your foot.
Or so I’ve heard.
And then the scraping. The scraping! Scraping scraping scraping forever that only makes a colossal wet mess which, despite my best efforts, I managed to track through the rest of the house. Necessitating a carpet cleaning that I still haven’t done.
Not to mention the fact that it’s impossible to scrape to perfect smoothness, so a layer of texture suddenly becomes necessary. Meaning another trip to Home Depot! The third one so far!
Smiley face emoji! Thumbs up emoji! I don’t regret this at all!
And then the unhappy discovery, made while perched on a step ladder, that whoever originally sprayed the cottage cheese texture on the ceiling did a terrible job and got some on the walls. I know this because I picked at a blob of it, huffing all the while about people who don’t take pride in their work.
Then I lightly pulled, and you know that feeling when your car starts to skid on ice, and it seems to happen in slow motion? And you’re thinking, “Aw, crud” but all you can do is steer into it? I pulled off a newspaper-sized sheet of paint.
I ended up peeling I don’t know how many layers of latex paint and texture off the walls because I couldn’t get the edges sanded down enough on that original tear. And, of course, that meant a few drywall patches when I discovered the previous owners’ degeneracy that they covered with paint.
Hi again, Home Depot! Does anyone here have thoughts on whether I should use a VPN to Google “is it illegal to burn down my house if I don’t do it for the insurance money?”
Peeling off the paint also meant I would have to re-caulk around the baseboards and doorframes, because everything is terrible, and I have forgotten what joy feels like. I should mention that all this required moving the bed to the living room and discovering just how nocturnal my cats really are.
In the grand scheme of things, I have a roof over my head and a place to call home, so that’s really all that matters. But light years later, as I finally slopped on texture, primer, and color, doing a terrible job because I don’t take pride in my work (and managed to get drops on the carpet in the one spot where I hadn’t secured the drop cloth well enough), it hit me: I gave the mouse a cookie.
So, please send cookies. I’m fresh out, it’s been a rough week, and I can’t get this paint out of my hair.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and wonders whether maybe the original paint job wasn’t so bad after all.