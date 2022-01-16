I REALLY hesitate to mention this, because we live in bizarre times when pretty much anything can and will be politicized (“Oh, you like blue cheese on your salad? WHY DON’T YOU GO BACK TO PORTUGAL WITH THE REST OF THE SOCIALISTS.”), but: I got breakthrough COVID a few weeks ago.
Thanks to the booster –– and pretty much every research scientist ever in the history of the universe, even the ones who study, I don’t know, hunter-gatherer migration patterns in Mesolithic Europe, say, or dwarf galaxies, I’m giving you credit, too –– it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been, and I’m very, very grateful for that.
It wasn’t great, though, especially in the moments when I caught myself assessing whether a cough had been “productive.” Several thoughts on that:
1. Eew.
2. What were my criteria, exactly? Duration? Volume? Degree to which I was reminded of a gentleman I overheard on a train once who, depending on the vigor with which he coughed, would either end with “Yep” or “Yep yep yep.” Was I going by the Yep Scale?
3. If we’re talking productivity, my cough was that co-worker who consistently uses “I’m going through some stuff” as a reason for not having completed a task. My cough was the group project member who does absolutely nothing, then texts “We good?” in the group chat the night before the project is due. My cough handed me a screwdriver when I asked for a wrench. My cough forgot to put the baking soda in the banana bread. THANKS FOR NOTHING, MY COUGH!!
4. Seriously though, eew.
Otherwise, it felt like a bad cold that stuck around much longer than I would have preferred, my preference being zero days. This gave me plenty of time to feverishly ponder the knife’s edge on which we as humanity precariously teeter. We are this close –– I mean tiny one sniffle, one case of the aches –– to being feral wolf children.
At the height of what I came to think of as My Suffering, because there are few things I enjoy more than a good wallow in melodrama, I realized I couldn’t remember when I had last changed out of my sweatpants. Was it three days? Four? I slept in them, shuffled to the couch in them, stared unfocusedly into the middle distance in them … At that point, I couldn’t risk taking them off lest they run away and join up with a band of marauders in the forest.
Then there was Wordle. Like everyone else, I have gotten hooked on this word game that requires players to guess a five-letter word with no prompts –– you just have to start with any ol’ five-letter word and see how many letters you got right. Mid-illness, I realized my go-to first words cycled between DEATH, VIRUS, LUNGS and MOMMY. I probably should have added YIKES.
I’ll be the first to acknowledge I’ve been blessed with good health through my life, and that’s a truly extraordinary gift. I know I’m lucky. So, when the train jumps the tracks and the fever comes, I don’t know how to handle it. Poorly, has been my default, and with a definite lack of grace and good sense.
Illness reduces me to a crumpled wad of animal impulses –– except if we’re talking animals, my cats at least bathe themselves. The same could not always be said of me.
I told myself I had every right to just think about survival, and you may be interested to learn that the definition of “survival” now includes “watching entire seasons of “Ancient Aliens” while couch-bound and tossing used tissues in the general direction of the trash.”
I probably enjoyed this animalistic survival mode a little TOO much, if I’m honest, because if anyone had tried to take the spoon and jar of Nutella away from me, for example, I would have growled. And I would have liked doing it.
So, it’s just as well that I feel better now. Despite the messages my unwashed hair was sending, I was not actually ready to join a colony of muskrats. Plus, there’s only so much wilting and moaning I can do before I start getting bored with Googling things such as, “I know bones used to be incorporated into gelatin, but can bones turn to Jell-O while still inside a living body?”
Point being, stay healthy out there, friends. And if you happen to see a pair of gray sweatpants running through the woods, please tell them to go home.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and still isn’t inclined to share the Nutella, if we’re being honest.