I once drove an editor so crazy with my repeated attempts to use the words “funner” and “funnest” in newspaper stories that he strode from his office, snatched a small pad of Post-Its and a pen from my desk, wrote “funner,” drew a circle with a strikethrough around the word and stuck the note to my monitor.
“Funner isn’t a word?” I asked innocently.
He seethed and glowered, unwilling to hear my opinions about language as an evolving organism.
I bring this up now because Monday is Labor Day, and on a holiday dedicated to honoring the economic and social achievements of American workers, I’ve been reflecting on some of my own notable achievements and lessons learned as an American worker.
For example, I’ve learned that all it takes is a made-up word slipped into ostensibly serious journalism to inspire an editor’s assault on Post-Its (and I still contend that funnest should be a word, as in “This is the funnest time I’ve ever had messing with an editor!”).
Like most of you, I’ve had good jobs and bad, jobs I’ve loved and jobs I’ve resigned with see-you-in-hl rictus of fake smile. I like to think I’ve learned something from each job, even if it’s “welp, I’m never doing that again.”
Some of the more notable lessons include:
If I’m feeling down, go make a toilet paper triangle. I learned this one while working as a housekeeper at the former Ramada, now Grand Vista Hotel, on Horizon Drive.
Whenever I felt down because convention attendees spat their tobacco on the carpet, say, or I found I don’t even want to tell you what, I folded the end of the toilet paper into a tidy triangle.
I am here to tell you that I am practically the Dalai Lama in that moment, such is the Zen-like purity and calm to be found in toilet paper triangles.
As rotten as 2020 has been, don’t think I haven’t considered sneaking to the basement, opening all the packages of toilet paper and making the end of every single roll into a triangle.
The rotten potato is always at the bottom. I worked in the produce section of a warehouse store the summer it opened, so the layout and design were a work in progress.
Inexplicably, though, we displayed the enormous bags of potatoes and onions in stacks that were 10 or 12 high.
So, the job evolved to include sniff testing, then moving all the bags to get at the one/s that contained the traitors. Lesson being, the rotten potato — metaphorical or literal — is generally at the bottom and will require a lot of heavy lifting to get at.
Rarely can you go wrong by smiling and nodding. I once wrote a profile of a Johnny Cash impersonator who advertised his services via hand-written index cards tacked to grocery store bulletin boards. I spotted one at a Publix and gave him a call.
Long story short, I found myself one evening seated in his living room at his home that was a mile down a dirt road deep in the palmettos. He asked if I wanted to hear some tunes and I said heck yeah.
Keeping in mind that we were the only two in the living room, he hooked his electric guitar to an amplifier, turned on his professional-grade mic and launched into “Folsom Prison Blues.” And he was one of these performers who makes eye contact.
Spontaneous combustion didn’t seem like an immediate option, unfortunately, so I kind of unfocused my eyes, smiled and nodded. This technique serves me well in about 99.3% of the situations in which I find myself.
If I’m trying to secure the least messy job, volunteer in a casual, breezy manner. This way I don’t look self-serving and bratty, even though I actually am.
So, my time in the campus cafeteria dishroom was when I perfected my Oscar-worthy “Oh, hey, I just now thought of this, and I definitely did not plot my approach on my entire ride over here, but I’ll go ahead and load the dishes today. Save everybody the hassle.”
Scraping dishes was no fun, unloading the dishwasher was steamy and blister-raising, and the enormous mixing bowls had to be washed by hand, so as often as I could get away with it, I’d “volunteer” to load. Breezy and casual has served me well.
Funner and funnest should be words, dang it. I mean, what, is the Language Sheriff going to come arrest me? It’ll take more than a Post-It, my friends.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and would love to hear some of the lessons you’ve learned at work.