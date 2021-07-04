For weeks I studied Skull Rapid, the Class IV headliner of Westwater Canyon, poring over videos and reading first-hand accounts of the run.
This paid off in a flawless run through the notorious section of Colorado River last Monday.
And, had a similar level of diligence been paid to the rest of the river float, we probably would have cruised through to Cisco instead of taking a bath two rapids later.
A few months ago, I wrote in this space about the permit process to float Westwater Canyon, the stretch from just over the Utah border to a few miles from the burgeoning metropolis that is Cisco.
Since then I’ve dedicated a significant amount of time to understanding the challenges of the river. Not because I was in charge of the float — that was left to someone who knows what she’s doing — but because I’m a Water Sports Coward and obsessing seemed to be the appropriate remediation for my nerves.
Westwater, like all river trips, involves a collage of gear checks, packing, rigging and a vehicle shuttle so tedious it might as well be part of airport security.
Our party of three opted to camp at the boat launch the evening before so we could get an early start and do the 17-mile float in one day. This was a mistake as the campsites along the river, we later discovered, are gorgeous, mostly well-shaded and easily accessed.
On the other hand, this story ends with flipping the raft, so maybe it’s best the thing wasn’t burdened with two-days provision of Pop-Tarts and a cubic yard of empty High Life cans.
The Westwater Boat Launch offers 11 first-come, first-serve campgrounds. Thinking the campgrounds would be as popular as the float itself, we arrived early.
This proved unnecessary.
The campsites are mostly shaded and offer an array of sleeping surfaces from rocks to rocks-packed-in-hard-dirt. There’s also a dumpster used by those getting off two days on the Ruby/Horsethief Canyon stretch of the river.
This receptacle may have been emptied two hours ago or two centuries ago; it’s impossible to say, and its contents were allowed to marinate in river water and desert heat before being committed to their final resting place, baking in a giant steel coffin. So, caution is advised.
Arriving early allowed ample time to drive back to Interstate 70 and a few exits farther into Utah to drop a vehicle at the Cisco Boat Launch, where we’d emerge the next day.
The roads accessing these boat ramps share the “Highway of the Damned” qualities found across much of Grand County, Utah. The route extending past Cisco and to the river, particularly, would be right at home in an “America’s crumbling infrastructure” slideshow, just as your car will feel right at home in an alignment shop when you’re finished.
Still, it can be done with patience in a low-clearance car.
The shuttle takes 90 minutes or so, but it’s worth it to have everything in order the evening before so you don’t need to sweat it in the morning.
Speaking of the morning, it’s around 7:45 a.m. that the ranger on duty will emerge to go over the checklist of things you’re required to have ahead of your float. Our ranger took special care to explain the proper way to extinguish cigarettes during Stage 2 fire restrictions, which was not information that I needed but I appreciated the thoroughness.
The first few miles of the float are placid. We hit the river at a flow rate a hair under 4,000 cubic feet per second, which the ranger kindly posts on a board each morning.
Just before the fifth mile on the river, we hit the Wild Horse Rapid. I assumed at this point we’d be white-knuckling it the rest of the day but, save for a few stretches, there’s plenty of leisure ahead.
In fact, one of the best spots on the river, where the Little Dolores River joins the Colorado, if the Little Dolores is actually running, has a few camping spots and is worth beaching your craft to stretch your legs and scout the adventure ahead.
This confluence offers plenty of room for walking around, some trees that are trying their very best to grow, and a peaceful canyon amphitheater serving the rumble of the downstream rapids that await.
It’s the yin to the yang that was the dumpster back at the boat launch.
This all occurs between mile seven and eight on your journey, and it’s now about time to go to work.
The rapids at the Little Dolores Confluence pick up and demand a more focused hand, which I don’t have. My role was about providing thrust more than strategy, so I readied for the technical stretch of the river by settling into a deep knee bend that allowed me to ruminate on every orthopedic mishap I’ve ever had for the next several hours on the water.
The next notable rapid is Funnel Falls. If you mess up there, you’re on the clock to sort things out before your boat drifts over Skull Rapid without you, which experts will say is an ill- advised approach to the feature.
Funnel Falls gives you about a mile to steel yourself for the marquee event, and it’s here that I need to take issue with the internet because it’s widely noted online that there’s a collection of rocks on the river left, from which you can scout the rapid.
I have no idea what these people were talking about.
By the time we recognized the shape of Skull Rapid, there was little to do but run the thing, which we did with a precision only possible if you’d spent several hours watching YouTube videos of people doing it poorly.
The concept itself is uncomplicated — start right and cut left before you end up in things like “Skull Hole” or “The Room of Doom” but only after you’ve gone around “Razor Rock” — and it seems the comedy of errors is largely due to lack of appreciation for how intentional you must be in making that move left. If you nail it, the experience almost feels like a letdown.
After that, we hit Bowling Alley, a set of rapids identifiable by the old man who rents you shoes beforehand, and then it was on to Sock-It-To-Me, where we flipped our raft before we could even finish celebrating our earlier triumph at Skull.
There’s maybe a lesson in that.
We later learned, thanks to an ebullient river guide loading his raft at Cisco, that what did us in was something called the Magnetic Wall — a rock on the left-hand side of the river prefaced by a current strong enough that, should you fall into that line, no amount of paddling will allow you to work away from the inevitable collision and, in our case, boat flip.
I’d never been flipped from a raft before, so I made sure to cherish the experience of getting pitched into the water only to emerge in time to get drilled in the face by the very boat from which I’d exited.
About that time, I learned that my anti-littering beliefs outweigh my anti-dying beliefs because I endeavored to first retrieve our water bottles from the river before attempting to retrieve myself.
The operation to right-side the boat was easier that I’d have guessed. Our party was pretty quick to grab on and, with some teamwork and exactly three ‘F’ words, we righted the ship and continued through the last section of rapids, collecting the two paddles and one water bottle that escaped an otherwise securely rigged vessel.
The final third of the Westwater journey was a calming affair that’s perfect for eating whatever snacks didn’t get wet.
Eventually, we drifted along to the Cisco Boat Launch and headed for home, bouncing along a Cisco Pump House Road that rattled us more than any rapid ever could.
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.