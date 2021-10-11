I ran my first marathon last weekend and lost to every baby in the race.
Anyone running a marathon with their infant should have to carry the child like a football instead of pushing a stroller that looks as though it was engineered by BMW. Who knows how many snacks they’re carrying in those buggies?
Next time I’m going to run with a wheelbarrow full of Doritos and SunnyD. See how they like it.
Anyway, ahead of my first and only marathon, I scoured the web for advice and, reader, let me tell you, marathon advice blogs might be the most deranged corner of the world wide web.
For example, one blogger advocated that new runners abstain from music so as to acclimate to the negative voices in their heads. I did not heed this advice, nor did I listen to the guidance suggesting a 40-minute warmup ahead of a 26-mile race.
Distance running can be as self-serious as any amateur fitness culture, so I’ll seek to avoid replicating any of that seriousness here.
Instead, what follows is a loose timeline of things that have little to do with running a marathon. You see, like any good rural Coloradan, I jam as much into a trip to civilization as possible, so I didn’t just venture over the range to go jogging.
As such, rather than just ladling out observations on running, here’s some analysis of both Denver’s latest experiential art attraction, Meow Wolf, and Denver’s most experiential football team, the Broncos. Much less irritating than a running column.
n ONE MONTH TO RACE:
I signed up for a marathon that runs from Fort Collins to Loveland despite being a trail runner and the course being a road race.
I had to buy different footwear and was disappointed in the drab stylings of modern road running shoes. I’m confident it is the shoes that are less cool and not me.
n FIVE DAYS TO RACE:
A friend of mine texted me saying he could swing extra tickets to a suite for the Broncos/Ravens game scheduled the same day as my marathon. As a normal person with few opportunities to land such tickets, I started calculating how miserable it would be to run from Fort Collins to Loveland, drive to Denver and then get to The-Artist-Formerly-Known-As Mile High Stadium.
I had seven hours from the start of the marathon to the start of the football game and I told my friend I could make it, even though I had no idea if that was true.
n MORNING OF RACE:
Everyone shows up to these runs way earlier than they need to, myself included. I budgeted a ton of time for warmups and stretching for someone who does precious little of either. There were only so many high knees I could do before I resigned myself to the playground swings nearby.
When it finally came time to run, the guy on the loud speaker told us that, for myself and other newcomers; “your first marathon will change your life.”
A more accurate statement would be to say your first marathon will briefly annoy your friends and family who have to listen to you obsess over it for the weeks preceding and following the race.
n RACE DAY, MILE 20:
My feet hurt.
n RACE DAY, 11:45 a.m.:
I stumbled over the finish line in Loveland about two hours and 40 minutes before the Broncos game kicked off. I lingered around just long enough to pet an incredible-looking bulldog. You should have seen this fella: Built like a boulder that could shut down the highway through Glenwood Canyon, he was.
After that, we jumped right into the car and got on the road. Experts agree that the best thing you can do after running 26 miles is to dive into the passenger seat of a sedan and weave through Front Range traffic for an hour — really helps to work out the lactic acid.
n RACE DAY, HENCE FORTH REFERRED TO AS GAME DAY, 12:50 p.m.:
Getting to and from NFL games is worse than international customs. Thankfully, it’s so bad people do it early so if you’re, say, trying to drive into Denver at noon on an NFL Sunday, you’ll probably miss most of the slowdown.
We got to the hotel around 1 p.m. and made it as close to the stadium as public transportation would afford 20 minutes before kickoff.
This does not actually put you that close to the stadium, so there were still miles of walking ahead because events hosting 70,000-plus people don’t exactly make room for front-row parking.
n GAME DAY, SECOND HALF:
Forgive the brief sports digression but, when Drew Lock came in to replace an injured Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, you could feel the anticipation in the stadium. Tens of thousands of people were curious to see how the runner-up to this summer’s quarterback battle would fare.
It didn’t go great.
I’m not sure how much of that was Drew’s fault. It was a baffling game plan from about the second quarter on.
Where were we?
n POST GAME:
If getting to an NFL game is hard, leaving one is a Sisyphean task. Walking is your best bet and I ended the day having covered 33 miles and taken more than 53,000 steps, according to my telephone.
I did not wake up feeling awesome the next day, which is unfortunate because …
n MEOW WOLF
For those who don’t know, Meow Wolf is an immersive and interactive art company out of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and they just opened their latest exhibit in Denver, coincidentally enough, a short walk from where the Broncos play.
The concept is basically a giant building where the viewer is constantly in and of the art. Think art gallery meets corn maze, meets mystery, meets fun house. Even certified grumps seemed to find Meow Wolf amazing for the scale of the accomplishment alone.
Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station is 90,000 square feet. That’s about twice the size of a football field, and nearly every inch of it is committed to a broader immersive art concept, complete with hidden doors, strange creatures and a gift shop that sells memorabilia related to those strange creatures.
I bring all this up to say, it was not an awesome idea to check out an art installation the size of a Home Depot the day after running a marathon.
Art tends to sail well above my philistine head but, in this case, I didn’t get the chance to demonstrate my aesthetic ignorance.
My legs were shot and I was not in a position to be nimble amid the crowds, nor was I adept at handling the stairs, of which there are more than a few.
I have no other commentary beyond what I’ve just said because my art analysis is, somehow, more vacant than my running and outdoor talk.
Check out the exhibit if you want to, just be prepared to carve out some time and get some steps in.
And run a marathon if you want to; just don’t schedule any walking tours for the next day.
n
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.