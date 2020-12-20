Regulations are in place for COVID-19 with no dining at the sites:
Meals on Wheels Office, 551 Chipeta Ave., drive-through only, 12:30–1 p.m., Monday–Friday.
Senior Recreation Center, 550 Ouray Ave., closed.
Grand View Apartments, 1501 N. First St., serving residents only, Monday–Thursday.
Ratekin Towers Apartments, 875 Main St., serving residents only, Monday-Friday.
Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., walk-in pickup only, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Collbran Congregational Church, 2003 High St, Collbran, closed.
Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Tuesday walk-in pickup only.
Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., closed.
Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., closed.
Meal site reservations/cancellations required at one business day in advance by 4 p.m., 243-9844. Call Friday by 4 p.m. for Monday reservation. Home delivery meals are brought in a plastic bag. Volunteers will knock announcing “Meals on Wheels” and will hang bag on the door. Home delivery clients should call 243-9844 ext. 9, if you have not received your meal by 12:45 p.m.
All meals served with 1 percent milk:
Monday Taco salad, salsa and sour cream, chuckwagon corn, citrus fruit mix, cream puffs.
Tuesday Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans, garden vegetables, tropical fruit.
Wednesday Ham wit pineapple glaze, whipped sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, whole wheat dinner roll, holiday sugar cookies.
Thursday Closed for Christmas.
Friday n Closed for Christmas.