I have not had my knee replaced.
I’m still of the age where the scalpel- savvy read my knee as warranting repair — twice, as of this writing — rather than replacement, but who knows what adventures the future may hold!
With that in mind, it was heartening this past weekend to see my father, appearing for the second time in this feature, paddleboarding the Moab Daily section of the Colorado River six months after trading in his bone-and-cartilage knee for a newer model.
In the COVID universe, my parents have taken the majority of their pursuits outside, which doesn’t amount to much of a change from how they usually pass the time.
My parents don’t need further incentive to spend retirement outside but, if sunshine is a good ally in the fight against the coronavirus, then that’s just one more reason to go vitamin-D hunting.
Last Monday, we converged on the Colorado River outside of Moab, Utah, for one of my favorite stretches of the river, though it should be noted my opinions on such things are that of a novice and therefore carry very little water.
Floating the Moab Daily checks a lot of the boxes for river trips, unless you’re one of those swashbuckling whitewater types putting in at the state line for some real rapids. I’ve no insights for those loons.
As for the rest of us, a float from Rocky Rapids to Takeout Beach is a pleasing balance of rapids and deep, slow stretches that hold up well into September. Setting aside the 90-minute drive to the Rocky Rapids river access, the actual shuttle between the two takeouts is as convenient as these things get.
The only significant challenges are the flotilla of river-guided tourists and the disapproving gaze of blue herons.
Even if you’re in your 70s with a human-engineered knee taking to a stand-up paddleboard for the first time, the Moab Daily is a splendid ride.
There were some challenges, of course.
Anyone proficient with paddleboards — a statement that in no way describes myself — may recommend a kneeling approach to rough waters, particularly for those of us who spent two years embarrassed to ask what SUP stood for.
I’m sure someone has the balance required to traverse 50 yards of rapids standing up, and that someone is Batman. For us mere mortals, a lower center of gravity is preferred.
However, if you’ve just exchanged one knee for another, kneeling can be a little alien, and so my dad opted to ride the rapids in a posture more fitting a chaise lounge than a watercraft — given decades of practice maneuvering a canoe through a slalom course of deadhead logs on Michigan waterways, he did just fine.
I’ve bloviated before in these pages about the charms of moving at river speed. Presumably, I’ll have an original thought before my next piece but it’s worth noting that, just as seeing nature from the perspective of a river offers a charming new lens, so, too, is it advantageous to tackle the river aboard a different vessel now and then.
And, if it applies, with a different joint altogether.
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.