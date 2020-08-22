Which would you recommend: a mower with a bag or a mulching mower?
— David
I am a big fan of mulching mowers. I bought one for my yard quite a few years ago, and I love it.
Initially, I got it to save time mowing. Without having to stop and empty the bag, it took me half the time to mow the grass.
The other advantage was that returning the grass clippings to the lawn saved me from having to fertilize it as much — it also kept the clippings out of the landfill.
Grass clippings are rich in nitrogen and as they decompose, they release it back to the lawn. It saves 25–30% of the nitrogen I need to apply.
The only drawback I've experienced is that sometimes, when the grass is growing especially fast, I have to mow more often.
Tall, heavy grass will clump up on top of the lawn and bog the mower down. But even if I must mow twice as often, I still only spending the same amount of time it took me to mow before with a bag.
If you are looking for a new mower, I'd choose a built-from-scratch mulching mower. Converting a standard mower with a mulching kit works OK, but a mulching mower is designed specifically to chop the grass into finer bits so they filter down into the lawn.
People often worry that they'll create a thatch layer by using a mulching mower. That's just not the case. Thatch is an accumulation of roots and rhizomes (underground stems) of the grass and occurs BELOW the grass plant. The grass clippings left by a mulching mower are on top of the grass plant and decompose rapidly, benefiting the lawn.
When folks use a power rake in the spring they'll accumulate piles of dead grass. This grass is simply the grass blades that died out over the winter that would quickly decompose once the weather warmed up and regular watering was started. For a power rake to do anything at all for a thatch layer, it would have to tear up the entire lawn since the thatch is below the grass.
Earlier this year we had a tree removed and the stump ground up. Where the tree was there is a space in the lawn approximately 8 feet by 4 feet that now contains wood chips to a depth of 3–4 inches. We would like to put grass in the spot vacated by the tree and its stump. Should we seed or sod and what should we do about soil preparation? I'm pretty sure the wood chips are not a good base for either method.
— Fred
As you've guessed, those wood chips won't make a good base for your grass. The grass won't grow well on them, and over time as they decompose that area will settle and you will have a low spot in the lawn.
You'll need to remove the wood chips and replace them with some topsoil. Try to get as many out as you can. Leaving a few behind isn't going to be a problem, you just want to get rid of the bulk of them.
Once the topsoil is in and firmed, you can plant your grass. It really doesn't matter whether you seed or sod it. The sod is faster but costs more and in the end you'll end up with the same thing.
Dennis Hill is the nursery manager at Bookcliff Gardens, bookcliffgardens.com. Send questions to info@bookcliffgardens.com.