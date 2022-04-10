Pink Floyd released its first new music in 28 years Friday, a single called “Hey Hey Rise Up.” The legendary band is donating all proceeds from the song’s sales to Ukrainian humanitarian relief, which I think is very cool.
I haven’t listened to the song yet – I’m more of a Led Zeppelin gal myself, which is a distinction I will discuss in just a minute, please put down the switchblade — but saw news of its release mid-week on Twitter. And for a very hot minute I was tempted to comment, something along the lines of “That’s neat! Good for them! I may buy this song even though I’m more of a Led Zeppelin fan!”
And then I dug a hole in my back yard and huddled in it for 77 hours, until good sense returned to my clearly addled mind. Comment about music? ON TWITTER??!?
I hastened to Google the type of tapeworm I read about once that can get into human brains and cause confusion and/or death.
I mean, I wasn’t anywhere NEAR Twitter at one point – my phone was in another room, in fact — when I mentioned to a Pink Floyd fan of my acquaintance about the new song. The thanks I got was a 17-minute monologue about the telenovela-style drama between Roger Waters and David Gilmour and the band’s various lineups through the years, followed by a semi-huffy defense of “Money,” a song I truly loathe.
The culmination of all this was a request that I stop it with my insistence that you’re either more of a Pink Floyd fan or a Led Zeppelin fan. “You can be both,” is what I was informed.
I’m not saying you can’t be! I’m just saying it’s my observation that classic rock fans tend to veer more toward one of these bands than the other! It’s entirely possible that some music fans veer toward neither! AM I FORCING YOU TO LISTEN TO EITHER OF THEM??? I AM NOT!!!
But this proves the point I haven’t made yet: It is an act of great personal courage to publicly express opinions about music. Heck, to even get music-adjacent is to invite the swarming social media hordes and their metaphorical spittle flecks that manifest as appalling grammar.
And I get it. Loving music is so personal, an effervescent mixture of time and place, nostalgia and immediacy, head and heart and gut. The ears that hear music are formed by every moment of our pasts, every understanding we have of the world around us, every thought, every experience, every feeling.
The challenge is that because all 8 billion of us are unique, and none of us are inside each other’s heads, I can share music I love, music that is so important to me, with someone else and they’re never going to hear what I hear.
Plus, talk about snobbery. Of all the art snobberies, I propose that music snobbery is the most strident and judgmental. I confess that I am guilty.
There have been times that people have mentioned music they like and I’ve either thought:
a.) Huh. Good to know you’re a godless commie.
b.) Eew.
Or c.) I did not know you had moved to Bummer Town.
But it’s this same snobbery that makes me hesitate to mention music I love. For example, two bands I really like are playing at the Ogden Theater in Denver on April 18–19, and I’m enough of a fan that I’m thinking it might be worth heading over for a show.
I also, however, saw one of the bands listed as “dad rock” by one of those insufferable culture websites, a listen written by someone who I presume counts the pursuit of hipness as their entire personality (yes, I am bitter). I discovered that I really like most of the bands on the list, bands formed in the mid- to late-’00s and often composed of white dudes in slim-cut chambray shirts.
I apologize for nothing.
Seriously: Let’s not apologize! It’s OK to like the music we like! It’s great, even! Never mind the cooler-than-thou crowd! Never mind the swarming hordes! Nobody else is in my head or yours, hearing what we hear! Turn the sound up if you want! Close your eyes and sway to that new Pink Floyd song! (I’m assuming it’s a close-your-eyes-and-sway kind of song? Because Pink Floyd, am I right?)
But you’ll still never catch me saying a peep about music on Twitter, however. I’m not crazy.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and has petulantly assembled a “dad rock” playlist, NO APOLOGIES!