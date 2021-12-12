By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelYears ago, when my sister, Erika, and her family lived in Colorado Springs, my oldest niece had a kindergarten classmate whose mother was a nail technician.
Now, I’m not sure how this offer came about, because I’m rarely sure how anything comes about with my sister, but during the holiday season the classmate’s mother offered to create a set of acrylics on my sister for free.
My sister sputtered the expected, “Oh, no, no, thank you so much but I couldn’t possibly accept,” but the kindly nail technician offered the best justification for anything ever in the history of the universe: “What the hell, it’s Christmas.”
Needless to say, I embrace this with a fervor bordering in religious ecstasy, my own magi-style guiding star for this time of year.
Can’t keep my cats out of the Christmas tree, which blows their furry little minds every time they catch a glimpse of it? What the hell, it’s Christmas.
Burned a batch of toffee yet gave it to someone anyway? What the hell, it’s Christmas.
Interrogated somebody about what they want for Christmas with all the light-hearted gaiety of a Cold War spook busting commies in a damp-walled basement? What the hell, it’s Christmas.
I think it’s easy to get caught up in the quest for perfection at this time of year and buy into the Instagram-filtered notion that the days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s should be one perfect tableau after another, advancing like one of those circular ViewMaster 3D reels: Clean house! Tree gorgeously trimmed! Beautiful dinner table overflowing with delicious abundance and loved ones gathered ’round! New car in the driveway with a giant red bow on top! Gorgeous scarf jauntily knotted just so!
Listen, here’s what happens whenever I try to wear a scarf: I look like the alien that has been incubating beneath my liver just hatched and is crawling up my neck to take over my brain via my mouth. I also sweat profusely and feel like I suddenly understand the punishment of keelhauling. I can attest it is neither gorgeous nor jaunty.
Same goes for the rest of it. My house is clean-ish, mostly, but certainly nothing to write Architectural Digest about. The tree can generously be described as “scraggly,” with growing holes where the cats tend to wedge themselves. More often than not I eat a dinner of popcorn on the couch while shouting advice to contestants on “The Great British Baking Show,” and also because there’s no room at the table due to an overflow of varying-quality craft projects.
As for the “cars as gifts” trope, does this really happen? On Earth? And outside of the paramilitary compounds where drug lords live?
The images I see scrolling through Instagram or watching movies such as “Single All the Way” or “A Castle for Christmas” (I actually haven’t watched either of these — YET) are nothing like my current December reality of waking up every morning with most of the ornaments off the tree and strewn throughout the house, of paying outrageous postage and shipping because I didn’t have gift ideas in time, of toffee that burns because I looked away for ONE STUPID SECOND, of decorative mish-mash and yelling angrily at Brenda Lee whenever “Jingle Bell Rock” comes on the radio and gifts that look like I wrapped them while wearing baseball gloves.
But what the hell, it’s Christmas.
I’ve decided to let myself off the hook and not pursue some Photoshopped ideal that’s a) not me, b) not attainable on my non-drug lord budget and c) exhausting.
So, I’ve mostly stopped doing the snap-and-point at my cats when I hear or see them in the tree (saying “Get” as I snap and point at them, then “Down” as I snap and point at the floor). They mostly just look at me blankly anyway then do their limp puddle routine when I pull them out, like I’ve stolen their bones as well as their joy, so... what the hell, it’s Christmas. They might as well have some fun, too.
I embrace the somewhat strange decorations that seemed like a good idea at the time — a fuse bead Baby Yoda wreath on the front door, literally hundreds of crocheted stars that I don’t even remember making but I’m now stiffening to craft into some sort of garland situation — and mainly cement my reputation as House to Avoid, because what the hell, it’s Christmas.
And I justify tree-shaped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as dinner because — all together now! — what the hell, it’s Christmas. I can’t remember when I’ve enjoyed this season more.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and would love to swap tales of crafts gone wrong and delightful holiday imperfection because… you know the rest.