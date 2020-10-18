While I’ll admit that my preferred method of housekeeping is to sweep the room with a glance, I’m not going to be so hard on myself as to say I’m a terrible housekeeper. I’m not terrible, I’m just not great.
Generally, I just find there’s other stuff I’d rather be doing — lolling on the couch and reading magazines, say, or looking for my cats.
However, with the coming of colder weather I start to feel the stirrings that I believe inspire spring cleaning (I assume? Like I said, I’m not a great housekeeper).
I think these fall cleaning feelings arise from knowing that we’re all about to hunker down for the winter and I probably shouldn’t do that in squalor. Not full squalor, at least.
So, every year around mid-October I have the same thought: OK, it’s time to clean stuff and organize stuff and, you know, put stuff away or whatever.
And every year, beginning on an October Saturday morning, I follow the same process:
Step 1: Congratulate myself for the things I consistently do well. Best to start on a high note, I find.
So, I award myself the Gold Medal of Sane and Gracious Living for always putting dirty dishes directly into the dishwasher and not letting them accumulate in the sink. That’s something! And another medal for rarely missing when I toss my dirty clothes in the hamper.
Step 2: Create a fall cleaning playlist. Obviously, I cannot be expected to lift a finger without one. Five hours later, make the agonizing decision that while “Ice Ice Baby” is fun, it doesn’t necessarily inspire me to scrub grout.
Step 3: Enjoy a much-deserved snack.
Step 3.5: And possibly nap.
Step 4: Pile cleaning supplies in a spot where I’ll consistently trip over them. Spend several minutes wondering what happened to the magic erasers, and briefly consider going to the store to get more. Finally, remember I stored them on the bottom shelf of the far shelves in a corner of the basement, for Reasons.
Step 5: Tackle some drawers. Yes, rather than begin with chores that are immediately visible, I always opt to first go through drawers, whose sole purpose is to keep stuff invisible.
Step 6: Spiral.
Step 6.1: I mean, not a full-blown spiral, but seriously: WHY DO I EVEN HAVE THIS?? I SPENT MY ACTUAL HARD-EARNED DOLLARS ON THIS?? Does it even work? Am I just my credit card?? Have I allowed myself to become a cog in a capitalist tyranny? Have I believed advertising? Am I burdened by material things? Could I have retired in my 20s if I hadn’t spent this money? Does life have meaning?? ARE ALL THE PARTS EVEN HERE??
As I said, not a full-blown spiral.
Step 7: Establish a donation bag and try not to notice how measly the dribble with which it’s filling: a long-forgotten sweatshirt here, some inexplicable and still-in-the-package bike fenders there.
Step 8: Vacuum. I think the noise level of this chore, and the satisfaction/gross out of hearing stuff get sucked up, makes me feel like I’m accomplishing more than I actually am. Realize that vacuuming isn’t having the desired effect on a few high-traffic areas. Vaguely remember reading something about some sort of baking soda concoction to clean carpets. Google it. Decide to rearrange throw rugs instead.
Step 9: Have another snack. Why the heck not.
Step 10: Do some vigorous mental gymnastics to justify not cleaning windows. I mean, winter’s coming and it’s windy in winter! Plus, snow and stuff! That’s just going to make the windows dirty again! Apparently, I live inside a frigid dirt tornado.
Step 11: Approach the bathroom as one approaches the guillotine, housekeeping toothbrush in hand, and perch on the edge of the tub. Consider the grout, and then consider the ephemeral, transient beauty of life. We must seize it! And yet also coddle it carefully in gentle hands like a precious, fragile egg.
When I come to the end of my life, do I want to say I spent my time scrubbing grout with a toothbrush, or seizing/coddling life by the lapels in the form of lolling on the couch reading magazines?
Step 12: Go find a magazine.
Step 13: Get around to nesting the frying pans by size in the drawer beneath the oven; consider taking a picture for Instagram and tagging Marie Kondo.
Step 14: Decide that’s enough for one day or heck, even one season.
