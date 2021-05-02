The problem isn’t so much the cat – though he definitely is a lovable and friendly problem – but my inability to get past the word “um.” It’s generally how I handle confrontation.
Someone: (Does something terrible/annoying/in violation of what I perceive to be our shared social contract.)
Me: Um.
Sometimes I follow it up with the major league throw-down of “I don’t think this is very cool.” So yeah, watch out, Genghis Khan! There’s a new warlord in town!
But back to the cat. Now that it’s open window season, my two indoor cats spend significant portions of the day looking out of them. They really are the world’s most adorable and fuzzy neighborhood watch, and I absolutely cannot handle the cuteness.
Anyway. My neighbor two houses down, who moved in last fall, also has a very cute cat who freely roams the neighborhood. He’s a sassy, strutting tabby who tempts me to betray my own cats by petting him.
He also plops right outside our open windows and drives my cats bonkers. It’s actually not great and I clearly need to talk about this with my neighbor.
And this generally is where the train jumps the tracks.
I hate to label it confrontation. I mean, it shouldn’t be, right? It’s just one neighbor calmly and politely addressing a concern with another calm, polite neighbor! So civil! Why, who’s to say I won’t end the conversation by offering to catsit if he goes out of town!
In reality, though, it’s one possibly mystified neighbor who’s probably not even aware there’s a problem and one fidgety, twitching neighbor whose voice is doing this weird vibrato thing even though she’s not singing. She’s also frantically considering whether expressing her concerns via song would help.
I just find it hard to initiate conversation when I know what I want to say might be upsetting or make someone feel embarrassed. I have much less problem blowing up on someone who’s intentionally being a jerk, but jerk’s gonna jerk, as they say, and there’s rarely any point in talking at them.
It’s really rare that someone is intentionally a jerk, though. The times I’m a jerk, it’s almost always some dumb combination of being thoughtless, ignorant or inattentive. Agonies of self-recrimination generally follow.
So, I try to keep that in mind and presume that others are coming from the same dumb place. Not that it helps me with the neighbor/cat issue.
The other week I spotted my neighbor in his front yard and figured the time had come to stroll over and have a friendly, non-confrontational, totally chill conversation about his cat and mine. In the time it took me to stroll (this is a lie: I actually shuffled with my shoulders drawn up around my ears, so I looked like a turtle) 100 feet, I ran through several scenarios in my mind.
Scenario 1
Me: Hey, neighbor! Are you a fan of Dan Le Batard’s podcast? The one on which he has Ron Magill with Zoo Miami as a weekly guest and Ron answers fascinating questions about animals? I’m sure you are, and I’m sure you heard Ron answer a question the other week about the most invasive species, which is cats! Can you believe it? Not Burmese pythons! Scourge of the Everglades! And those things eat entire alligators! Anyway, Ron, the hero we don’t deserve, said that cats kill more native wildlife than any other animal on the planet and we should keep our cats indoors. Why, they can’t have kangaroos at Zoo Miami because cats carry a disease that kills kangaroos, and they can’t keep stray cats out of the zoo no matter how hard they try!
Neighbor: Have you recently hit your head on something sharp?
Scenario 2
Me: Hey, neighbor! Your cat is so cute! I adore him! I would like to run back home and grab a bag of freeze-dried chicken treats with which to fete him for his new life of indoor bliss. Let’s all honor him thus, shall we?
Neighbor: Do I need to call the cops?
Scenario 3
Me: Hey, neighbor! Your cat is inadvertently torturing mine. Might we brainstorm a solution?
Neighbor: That is extremely reasonable and I’m so glad we could have this conversation that’s not at all a confrontation.
What actually happened, though, was I paused for exactly seven milliseconds, said hi and kept walking in the jauntiest manner I could manage on my chicken feet. I didn’t actually intend or want to go on a walk at that moment, but I had no choice. Adding adorable insult to injury, his cat followed me.
I will try again soon, but perhaps next time with cookies.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and very kindly requests that your cat not torture hers.