Look, all I’m saying is that Elmer Fudd is misunderstood.
Bugs Bunny is unquestionably in the top three least likable, most obnoxious Looney Toons, and Elmer Fudd just wants to get him. Is that so wrong? I feel for the guy.
Needless to say, I’ve had a bad week, squirrel-wise.
All I wanted to do was grow a few sunflowers, OK? So pretty! So perky! Why, I could collect the seeds in autumn and grow more of them next year!
So, in early spring I bought a mega pack of seeds called “Mongolian Giant,” because there’s no way I’m NOT buying something called “Mongolian Giant.” Then I prepped the soil with compost that I MADE, I will have you know — granted, chemistry and heat might have played a small role, but I spun the composter drum and consistently added all the vegetables I meant to eat but didn’t — and I lovingly planted the seeds. I might have cooed.
All summer I have tended and preened over them like the person of interest I will become should something bad ever happen in my neighborhood and my neighbors must give a statement to the police.
If there had been a kitchen wall nearby, I would have tracked their growth with a pen while gushing, “You’re getting so big!”
But the other morning, I went outside to the scene of a massacre. Petals and seed shells were strewn around debaucherously like the sort of party that forces the dean to revoke a frat’s charter. Where once there had been a sunflower taller than me, and I am very tall, there was a headless stalk. I saw brown. Squirrels!! I knew it but couldn’t prove it.
They are my longtime nemeses. Several years ago, I tried growing water lilies in a pot on my back patio and they were doing great until I went out one morning to find they’d been yanked from the water and their roots eaten.
Because of the bushy-tailed terrors of my backyard, when I upgraded my water lily operation thanks to a small stock tank I got for an early birthday present, I had to devise a net situation to go over it, which isn’t especially convenient. But what am I supposed to do, NOT grow water lilies?
Anyway, barely a day after The Great Sunflower Massacre of ’22, I heard a rustling outside and rushed to the window. As I watched, a squirrel climbed halfway up a fence slat, leaped onto another sunflower stalk, then gnawed the flower head off while I stood there horrified/impressed.
Again, WHILE I WATCHED, it sat on the patio eating the flower and leaving a terrible mess. The next day, I saw it run up a tree with a sunflower in its mouth, then sit on a branch and carelessly drop another mess below it while it ate.
I did the only thing I could think of and picked up the phone.
Me (tattle whining): Squirrels ate all my flowers, every single one I’m not even kidding and possibly a few rocks, and now everything is a barren post-apocalyptic wasteland!
Dad: Have you ever tried squirrel stew?
As I don’t live in a holler, I will not be sitting in my backyard shooting squirrels anytime soon. Instead, I just swan around in a mien of consumptive sorrow, like I’m haunting the moors, and mournfully philosophize on that most dour of literary themes, man vs. nature.
It’s not that I see myself in a battle against nature, but more in a state of perpetual “Yikes!” and “Um, help?” I mean, anything could happen at any time!
For example, I’m reading a book about wasps right now, and you would not BELIEVE the shenanigans these dudes get up to. The drama! The power plays! So far beyond what our frail human feelings could handle! No wonder one of them stung me on my foot the other day, but that’s also on account of I discovered a wasp nest in the crack on my front porch and I haven’t done anything about it.
The problem, I’ve discovered, is that even when things look bleak — when my foot is swollen and half my former sunflowers are nubby, headless stalks — if I pause for too long, I start watching the wasps and squirrels and wow. Neat. Nature, man.
So, don’t feel too sorry for me after all. I think I like the drama of having a nemesis even more than I like having sunflowers.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and also has very unkind things to say about roly-polies.