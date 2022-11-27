By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelPer Colorado Revised Statute, I’m pretty sure, I’m now within my legal rights to listen to “Merry Christmas, Baby” and “White Christmas” (as performed by Otis Redding) over and over and over. Which I’m doing.
I’m also on the correct side of the law in my current state of worshipful admiration of my Christmas tree, which is up and blowing my cats’ furry little minds, as usual.
And if these things aren’t codified into law as recognized by the state, per se, they’re recognized by the legislature that governs in my mind, which isn’t so much committed to principles of democracy as it is rigid adherence to HOW THINGS ARE DONE.
For all that this is the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also a time of fairly intractable rules with implied dire consequences. And if everyone doesn’t recognize and heed these rules, well, there’s only so much I can do about the anarchy besieging us on all sides.
For example:
Holiday Rule No. 1: No listening to Christmas music before Thanksgiving.
This one is tough, because I love Christmas music, but we’re not officially in the Christmas season until the day after Thanksgiving, according to how the calendar would be if they’d just let me be in charge of all calendars.
It’s like this short story we read in middle school, which I can’t remember the name of but it involved kids who wished for Christmas every day and ended up with enormous piles of toys and books and candy that they eventually burned because they didn’t have enough room and Christmas wasn’t special anymore.
At least, I recall that being the theme, though when I ponder it now, it strikes me as a tad extreme that the solution was torching everything.
Point being, scarcity makes things special. Many’s the time I wanted to unleash my truest inner self (e.g. grouchy, excitable curmudgeon shuffling around in a robe and plaid slippers) when I was in a store piping Muzak “Jingle Bells” before Thanksgiving and shriek, “DON’T YOU KNOW THIS ISN’T SPECIAL???”
Holiday Rule No. 2: No putting up the Christmas tree before Thanksgiving.
See Holiday Rule No. 1.
As much as I’d like to leave it up all year, it just wouldn’t be special if I did, plus it would look 100% rattier than it already does due to my cats constantly getting into it. Not to mention really cementing my reputation as neighborhood person of interest.
The brief time I get to enjoy it makes it all the more beautiful, which is why I possibly will be sleeping in front of it.
Holiday Rule No. 3: No making things like green bean casserole and toffee and fudge at any time of year other than the holidays, which I generously expand to include Thanksgiving in this instance, because it would be weird.
There are just certain things that I eat and/or make only at this time of year, and to eat and/or make them at any other time would be WRONG WRONG WRONG. And weird. And upsetting!
One time I had walnut chocolate fudge, which I think we can all agree is Christmas fudge, in June and I swear I had visions from all the sugar.
Consumed during the appropriate time of year, this is not an issue.
Holiday Rule No. 4: No asking what is in the bag.
Don’t ask me, and I won’t ask you. If you had any inclination to transport evidence of a crime, now’s the time to do it because I’m not going to ask.
Also, it’s against the rules to call me out on any furtive lurking, or how often I scuttle into the house hunched like a comma over whatever I’m hiding in my coat.
Holiday Rule No. 5: No cynicism.
Yes, there’s a lot to bemoan about consumerism and corporate money- grab, about surface-level sentiments of goodwill and peace on Earth, about unsolved problems camouflaged with a coat of sequins.
Listen: I love that coat of sequins. I can roll my eyes and sigh the rest of the year, but this time of year is for two eyes made out of coal and unexpected whiffs of cinnamon and realizing that I’m inadvertently covered in glitter (and no idea where it came from).
It’s for long lines at the post office but nobody in a bad mood about it and good secrets and big emotions and love freely given.
And, obviously, it’s about following the rules. Don’t think I won’t make a citizen’s arrest if I hear Christmas music before it’s time.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and also did not wear Christmas earrings before Thanksgiving, because it’s against the law.