Earlier this week, I found myself on the nope end of a sentence that began, “No offense, but…”
So, I changed out of my favorite jeans and into something I wouldn’t mind getting torn, because clearly I was about to go supernova.
Awaiting that event, I arranged my face into a gargoyle rictus and made the snidest sound of which I’m capable — it’s a sort of “mmm-hunh” noise at the back of my throat that would kill me dead if anyone made it at me.
But onward the no offender charged: “No offense, but I don’t even care about river rafting.”
Well!!! The magma in my heart boiled up my throat and… Wait, what?
I immediately went catatonic with confusion. Why would that offend me? I’ve been river rafting exactly three times in my life.
Had I somehow expressed a great fondness or even passion for it? Had I looked soulfully toward the horizon at some point and thus conveyed a yearning for The River? Had I called the speaker “my dude” one too many times? Or ever? On account of I got called “my dude” once when I went rafting and just assumed it’s rafting parlance?
When I regained motor function, I said something like, “I mean, you know, if it’s not for you.”
It was a mystifying exchange.
If you asked me before this, I’d say that any sentence beginning, “No offense, but…”, might as well begin, “I pride myself on being a ‘straight shooter’ but really I’m just rude, and I am BOUND AND DETERMINED to say this thing that my lizard brain is telling me you might not like, so I’m going to enact Toddler Protocol One and say ‘No offense’ because that’s how magical thinking works.”
I hear “No offense, but…” and I’m not only annoyed and definitely primed to be offended, but super irritated to be in that position at all. IF YOU SUSPECT IT MIGHT OFFEND ME, WHY ARE YOU SAYING IT???
It’s equivalent to being on the receiving end of some really rude/mean/inappropriate comment and hearing “nothing personal” at the end of it.
“Yeah, I secretly suspect all brunettes of being born with prehensile tails that they get surgically removed during puberty, as well as propensity for zombie-ism. Nothing personal.”
Definitely not personal! A fully considered and professional opinion! I beg you the honor of being named godparent to your next child!
The thing I hate the most is the implication that if I take it personally or feel offended, I’m the thin-skinned, lambykins snowflake with zero ability to hang — the crybaby buzzkill who just wants to CANCEL EVERYBODY!!
Surprisingly, I don’t want to cancel everybody, I just want people not to be buttheads to each other or to me.
However, the “no offense, but…” preceding something that’s basically innocuous is a strange wrinkle. I probably could over-think it and wonder what it says about us as an offense-finding people, about what social media have done it us, about the trepidation that underlies discourse.
But I’m also a member of Gen X, and I know a thing or two about verbal tics and saying stuff just to say it. Exhibit A: My repeated attempts to excise “like” from near-constant use. I can’t do it. I say “like” an average of twice per sentence and sound like an absolute ding-dong. It is my sorrow and my generational curse.
So, I’m wondering if even a small facet of “no offense, but…” is mindless habit. It may have begun with a toddler-like sense that saying this magical phrase will make everything OK, or a genuine fear of even the smallest nits that the hive mind might find to pick, but there have been times when it just feels like something to say.
I once had someone tell me, “No offense, but I think creamy peanut butter is better than crunchy.” I mean, clearly they were wrong to an almost criminal degree, and I should have immediately deputized myself into the George Washington Carver Memorial Brigade and arrested them.
But even had they known that peanut butter is my favorite food and I have VERY STRONG opinions about it, did they really think that I’d be offended? That I owned stock in Skippy and now my financial future is ruined? That I’d attack them with a loaf of multi-grain bread?
No offense, but I think sometimes it’s just a mindless thing to say. Thus, no offense taken.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and actually might take offense at incorrect peanut butter opinions.