A few years into his 70s, my dad has finally started sleeping in a tent during hunting season.
This is a big step for him, as he’s spent years outfitting his camps with as many variations as allowed by a rain fly and, sometimes, a space blanket, if the weather demands such luxuries.
I started hunting with my father when I was, what, 8 years old? Something like that. It was certainly at an age when I wasn’t bringing a whole lot to the table, to be sure.
As I got older, I found ways to contribute a little more to the hunt. When I was 16 my dad went chasing after a deer and, for his troubles, ended up with his foot pointing the wrong direction. It’s not what you want in the backcountry.
Thankfully there were some old — very old — logging roads accessing the terrain and I had, at the time, the ignorance of youth that makes such a drive possible, if not practical.
I wouldn’t say I beat up my truck driving to pick him up, because to say so would imply that my extremely “first vehicle for a teenager” Chevrolet could somehow lose value. I sure did beat up some trees and a couple of rocks, though. Those boulders definitely lost some resale value after I was done.
My dad still hunts with the metal plates they put into his ankle as a result of that tumble, in addition to an artificial knee which, as far as I know, cannot be attributed to any hunting mishaps.
This past week was the second rifle season for deer, so I met up with my dad once again.
It was his second hunt of the year, having been skunked on muzzleloader season.
The man’s penchant for minimalism extends beyond his camping accommodations and into his firearms collection. Even when he trades in the pyrodex for a centerfire he remains understated, hunting everything from elk to antelope with open sights.
After hunting for a couple of days, and covering some 20-plus miles, I had to return to the demands of life and left my dad to poke around the forest for several days, as is his want.
I’ve never really hammered out what he does all week on these hunts. It’s some mix of hiking around, sometimes bivouacking from ridge line to ridge line. Regardless, toward the end of this most recent trip he hiked his way into cell range to make contact so we could plan to meet up to close out the season.
At that point, the report from the mountain was that the deer were moving around at night. He was dubious of ever rustling something up during the day but we set our rendezvous plans anyway.
About 14 hours later, just before 4 in the morning, I got a text from him that he’d killed a buck, packed it out and had made the long drive back to Jackson County.
I’ll eventually get the full story but for now I’ve no idea how the end of his trip transpired.
Perhaps, after all these years of hunting together, the mystery is more fun.