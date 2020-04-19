There are a lot of people I blame, but the one I’ll start with is Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House LLC.
I somehow got onto some Penguin Random House email lists and now can’t seem to get off of them. So, in addition to sending me themed book lists and must-reads for whatever time or month is current, they’re trying to get in my head and suggest books I might like.
The other day, one of those books was an origami how-to. Now, I have never in my life bought a book about origami, nor have I attempted this ancient Japanese art of paper folding. In fact, my main familiarity with origami is that really sad children’s book in which the girl makes all the paper cranes and then dies.
You can see how my view of origami might be a little skewed.
But I got this email, and notwithstanding Penguin Random House’s flagrant attempt to lure me into buying one of their books, I thought: Ooh!
More specifically: Ooh! I sense I might have a gift for this.
My point being, things have gotten a little delusional.
I’m not saying I wouldn’t be OK at origami if I really put my mind to it, but what in the world is making me think I’d be some kind of savant at it? Because I definitely am thinking that. I am basically (warning: “Pride and Prejudice” reference ahead) Lady Catherine de Bourgh claiming I’d be a great proficient at the piano if I’d ever learned to play it.
All this time at home and inside my head isn’t exactly cultivating the kind of “know thyself” serenity that I think Socrates had in mind.
For example, the art museum. Because I’m a cretin, it’s been actual years since I’ve been to an art museum. Now that I can’t go to one, though, I’m convinced that I will surely die without the healing balm of art.
Again: years. It’s been years.
Same thing goes for beekeeping. While I do think that at some point in the future I’ll have beehives, lately it’s a central tragedy in my life that the community education beekeeping classes have been canceled for now, and MY DESTINY IS THWARTED!
In the rare moments when I can be logical about it, I know that like many people I have a raging case of Greener Grass-itis. Or as it’s known to toddlers everywhere, I WANT THAT THING I CAN’T HAVE!!
In normal times, I really enjoy trying new things, sure, but I’m also fine doing my usual stuff. Now, though? I must somehow acquire an autoharp and a book about how to play it, or at least some decent YouTube tutorials, because this is the very thing that will express my internal landscape.
Fact: Never before in my life have I thought I should learn how to play the autoharp.
I think part of it is that all these articles and tip sheets about how to keep calm and carry on during the stay-at-home order advise seeking creative outlets. Granted, they also advise not putting a lot of pressure on myself to write the Great American Novel during this time, so essentially I’m back to my own dopey devices.
And my own devices have maybe two out of 10 toes in reality.
It’s these same devices that have convinced me I somehow have more time than I usually do, that freed from my usual, sophisticated whirlwind of gallery openings, museum visits and cheese eating (I actually did do the cheese eating), I have all kinds of time to, say, create mosaics.
Because that’s another impulse I’ve had, to somehow get a whole bunch of tiles and… grout, maybe? Glue? Some sort of cutting tool? And then create the mosaics for which I probably have a latent gift.
In all honesty, though, I mostly stayed home before and I’m mostly staying home now, allocating my usual time to work and sleep in the same 24 hours I’ve always had. The only thing I don’t have is the option to visit the places I didn’t visit before.
I’m happy to do my part for public health and the greater good, so this definitely isn’t a complaint. It’s more of heads up that I’m about to lay some incredible origami/mosaics/beekeeping/autoharp on you and I’d hate for you to be caught unprepared.
Maybe also some macramé. I think I might be good at that, too.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and it would be great if you could email her and tell her to put the scissors down.