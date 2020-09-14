I was fortunate last month to ascend Imogene Pass and observe the noblest of traditions in which Jeeps from Arizona and 4Runners from Texas meet at the pass between Ouray and Telluride to celebrate their shared conquest of southwestern Colorado.
Imogene Pass is one of the highest drive-able roads in Colorado, provided you’re taking a liberal definition of the word drive-able. It’s a tantalizing sojourn for 4x4ing — a pastime I have as much expertise with as I do Martian spelunking.
Still, I was happy to ride along on a recent trip, largely because it wasn’t me who paid to rent the rock-crawling gizmo. It was my parents’ idea to traverse the pass. They’ve now lived and adventured in the West long enough that the only benchmarks left are the ones most tourists eye first. In this case, that benchmark was driving over a 13,114-foot pass.
Our carriage for the day was one of those feats of engineering built for such excursions. This was not the ATV of old, with its shopping-cart wheel base and limited seating. This creation was profound both as a conqueror of rough terrain and a monument to how far mechanical innovation has traveled since I last checked such matters.
We got our safety lecture from a professional who was polite, savvy and a few election cycles away from being able to buy cigarettes. He briefed us on the ins and outs of the machine, with its video game aesthetic and a discernible absence of vowels in its name.
Consonant-only monikers like this one were not a hallmark of humanity’s early exploratory vessels. No one stepped off the Myflwr at Plymouth Rock and America didn’t spend the late ’60s climbing into the heavens on Strn rockets. And, though it has precious little to do with exploration, Gilbert and Sullivan’s musical about love and class wouldn’t be remembered the same way if set on the H.M.S. Pnfr.
As for the off-roading it was, well, I guess not off-roading since there does exist a navigable and man-made path approximately the width of an automobile. It’s a fun jaunt for those with an appreciation for such things.
Though difficult, it’s not impossible. Enough challenge and thrill to be exciting but not so much that you’ll be reading upside-down bumper stickers exalting the prowess of Longhorns football.
Personally, I found myself most jealous of the fellow who’d ridden his bicycle over the pass from Telluride. While I could not do such a thing, I’d like to.
Exploration by motorcar is not my usual path to outdoor recreation, but that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate it — actually it means I can’t afford it, but I can’t afford that kid-from-the-previous-paragraph’s bike, either.
Still, the outdoors are a shared space and, as such, I think it’s novel to also share in someone else’s means of pursuing the wilderness — be it on foot, behind the wheel or in a wing-suit sponsored by an energy drink company.
One last point of order for this column. The majority of the driving on this trip was handled by my dad, who started riding motorcycles before Woodstock and, in the years since, found ways to pilot everything from landing crafts to horses with varying levels of proficiency.
As such, any venture into the mechanical for him isn’t complete without a reverie of the off-roading of old.
I’m sure you’re familiar with such remembrances if you or someone you know was fortunate enough to pilot the Power Wagons and Internationals of yesteryear.
To hear it told, it was a time of steel, not aluminum and plastic, and the roads were conquered by solid axles, short wheel-bases and a full complement of vowels.
n
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.