I’m leaving for vacation Tuesday, which is great and I’m excited, but which also means I’m in an emotional and psychological state commonly referred to, I believe, as High Idiocy.
An example: I mulled for several minutes yesterday over whether I needed to go to Joann and buy an iron-on patch.
Why? Because this pair of pants I like and might pack, but also might not, has a suspected weak spot at the corner of one of the back pockets. Is it at risk of tearing? I can’t be sure. But a.) if I do decide to take these pants, and b.) they happened to rip due to the suspected weak spot, then c.) there I would be with ripped pants on the blameless streets of Portugal! WHERE THEY DON’T SELL REPLACEMENT PANTS!!
This is where the mind goes, I find, when preparing for a trip. I’m suddenly dithering over whether I should pack butterfly bandages and this gauzy scarf I received as a gift seven years ago and have never once worn.
But what if I suddenly decide to be insouciant? And carelessly toss a gauzy scarf around my neck like I forgot which country I’m in? I would be completely out of luck without said scarf!
Also, who’s to say I won’t seriously cut my foot? It happened once before when I was 8 and in our garage, but still. Does one ever regret having butterfly bandages?
I think it’s because a trip of any significant distance from home involves a certain amount of unknown. Sure, the internet exists and I could be looking non-stop at live cams of the places I’m going, plus messaging people there, scouring restaurant menus, watching shaky, poorly edited walking tours on YouTube, all that.
I mean, I’m not, but I could be. In a lot of ways, the world is so much more knowable now.
Still, there’s the zing of trepidation in going somewhere that I don’t speak the language and have never been before that makes me get weird about the packing.
I want some familiarity, but not too much? I want to step outside my usual patterns, but also not have to immediately find a store because I thought it would be whimsical to not bring shampoo?
In the thrill of not knowing what to expect, I’m trying to remind myself that I’m leaving my routine, not my personality, behind. And I’m not suddenly going to become someone who wears skorts! That I would have to go buy before I could pack it to schlep across the Atlantic!
But maybe?
Airline travel helps the ol’ packing sanity, with its weight limits and charges for absolutely everything — I’m pretty sure I’m paying a sitting-down fee and a breathing-air fee and a looking-out-the-window fee.
I still haven’t decided if I’m going to spring for checking a bag, or try to cram everything into a carry-on and be one of those people who blocks the aisle for seven minutes while trying to wrestle a 21-inch suitcase with wheels into a space best sized for my Tic Tacs.
So, obviously it’s more important to spend entire half hours staring mutely into my closet and seeing if I could somehow manhandle the mess therein into a travel capsule wardrobe I’ve also spent entire half hours reading about.
Should I take the cute sandals in case we stroll somewhere for an evening? How much do they weigh? But didn’t I once get a blister from the strap on the back? Have I packed enough Band-Aids? Might I need an ace bandage? In case I twist my ankle on a cobblestone? Which is not something I’ve ever done in my life? Are there cobblestones where I’m going?
And the thing is, I already know exactly what’s going to happen: I’ll pack tomorrow afternoon, not frantically but wishing a little that I’d started sooner, and toss in pants and shirts, sneakers and socks, my swimsuit and contact solution, and call it good.
I’m going to Portugal, not the bottom of the ocean. There are stores there, and it’s not Regency-era England. I don’t need to change my clothes for tea.
I just need to see interesting things and eat good food and meet nice people. Hopefully, they like my skort.
