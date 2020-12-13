I have spent a substantial amount of time over the past few weeks shrieking angrily at the radio, on account of it is tuned to the all-Christmas, all-the-time station. This truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
Before you suggest that I simply change the station if it’s making me so mad, allow me to set you straight via all caps: I WOULD NEVER, EVER DO THAT I LOVE CHRISTMAS MUSIC!!!
I’m just re-reminded every year that some of it doesn’t bear close lyrical scrutiny, and some of it is very, very terrible and should be tossed into a volcano forever.
For every “White Christmas” performed by Otis Redding (or Bing Crosby, obviously), there’s a “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and I’m getting whiplash — from the sublime to the “WHO WROTE THIS, I’MMA GET ON THE DARK WEB AND RUIN THEIR CREDIT!!!!”
Needless to say, I have notes:
n If I were to see a red-nosed reindeer, “it glows” is not among the first 10 things I would even say about its nose. What I would say includes:
n Huh, that reindeer has a red nose.
n Is it sick?
n Seriously, has someone called the vet?
n Is that a symptom of chronic wasting disease?
n Probably ask the vet to check out the rest of the herd while they’re here.
n Speaking of that, I don’t think you’re in much of a position to judge me with your naughty/nice list, Santa, because you either raised all of the other reindeer to be name-calling bullies, or you turned a blind eye to their awful behavior vis a vis Rudolph. Let’s just get that air fryer I want underneath the Christmas tree, old man, and we’ll speak no more of this.
n Theory: “O Holy Night” is “The Star-Spangled Banner” of Christmas songs, a chance for singers to dislocate something while evangelizing their belief that there are more than eight notes in an octave. I just want to offer a lot of these singers a Snuggie and some melatonin when they finish.
n The ’50s and ’60s must have been a strange time. Not only did “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” get made, but they got played. And … still get played. A grown man yelling at his adopted rodents and a creepy-voiced child who is unaware that hippos are actually the terrors of the Zambezi River — this is not normal.
n Seriously, radio programmers, please stop playing these songs. They’re disturbing.
n I am 93.6 percent sure that “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” are the same song, and I would prefer four minutes of dial tone to one more version.
n I’m not sure “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” is even worth unpacking from a psychological perspective, because I keep hoping to forget it exists, but I will share this recently unearthed perspective on it from noted Greek playwright Sophocles: “Yeah, it’s a hard pass from me. That scenario is messed up.”
n Yes, I know I’m trying to extort Santa into bringing me an air fryer, but heck, you can get those jobbies on sale for $40, whereas “Santa Baby” involves a wish list in the hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars. I feel reasonable and morally superior. Plus, that baby doll voice — an unpacked psychological perspective efficiently summarized with “eew.”
n I just realized that “The Little Drummer Boy” is one long humblebrag and could be solved, when this terrorizing percussionist asks whether he should play a drum at a sleeping newborn, with Mary saying, “Nope. Shoo.”
n The only acceptable version of “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” is Johnny Cash’s version, because he sings it “Ah hard the bells” and I think we can all agree that is sublime.
n I spent multiple years of my life confused about ungulate anatomy because of “Up on the Housetop.” Reindeer have hooves, I think? But this song suggests “reindeer paws”?
n Thanks to Wikipedia, I just learned that Jeanette and Isabella are two people, not one woman who I’m worried is unaware of what a bad idea it is to have fire that hay in the manger.
n Good grief, “River” by Joni Mitchell is depressing. How did it sneak into the Christmas canon?
n But you know what? Christmas comes but once a year, so I’m just going to keep listening, enjoying and yelling as necessary.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and would love to hear your reasons for thinking “Little Saint Nick” by the Beach Boys is obnoxious.