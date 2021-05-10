To float the Westwater Canyon portion of the Colorado River, you must first get up early.
Not for the actual float — although probably that, too — but two months ahead of your trip you need to be at the computer, finger hovering over the refresh key, ready to pounce at 8 a.m.
The Westwater portion of the Colorado River picks up right on the other side of the Utah border, right along with the law that caps at 5% alcohol-by-volume the beer that can be sold in grocery stores.
Like many parts of the river, it’s gorgeous and well-regarded, which means a permitting system had to be implemented to avoid destroying the place with a flotilla of raft bros.
I’ve stated in these pages before that I’m not gifted in maritime fields. Once, while trying to sail in Alaska, our progress grew so lethargic that a calf whale rubbed against the side of our vessel to figure out what we were, for surely no boat could move so slowly.
That said, I can be easily conscripted into service for voyages down the river given my poor talents for risk assessment and strong talents for logistics. In this case, tracking down permits.
And secure a permit I did, accomplishing one of two requests made of me for the trip.
The permits, which become available two months ahead of the date for which you would raft and disappear quickly, are the first in a series of checks that our Bureau of Land Management friends put in place to protect our shared lands and to keep the volume of doofuses heading downstream to acceptable levels.
Though my trip is weeks away, I’m brushing up on the requirements to get on the water because a ranger permit check is often required ahead of the float.
Presumably, this is because the difficulty of Westwater and the remoteness of the area gives land managers incentives to make sure everyone getting on the river knows what they’re doing.
I’m going to assume this level of scrutiny became necessary after someone tried to run a jet ski down the middle of the canyon with nothing but a handle of Admiral Nelson and a throwback Florida State jersey.
I have no evidence of this, but that feels like the type of thing that would lead to no-nonsense safety measures.
The Bureau of Land Management has a list of wares required to be on the river, things like first aid kits and “properly-sized life jackets in serviceable condition.”
I imagine that excludes the use of any emergency life vests that might have been swiped from under the seat of a commercial airliner during your travels.
The seriousness of the permitting system has me curious about what I might be getting into.
Thankfully, the modern day explorer has a great deal more resources available to them than John Wesley Powell did.
I’m referring, of course, to Youtube and its incredible reservoir of amateur videographers willing to post their mishaps to the internet.
It doesn’t take an advanced degree to uncover evidence of the challenges posed by the Westwater rapids. Our internet cup runneth over with videos of Skull Rapids and, because ours is a species enthralled by schadenfreude, most of these videos are of the blooper variety.
There are boats taking the wrong line through the rapids; boats trying to take the right line and still falling into the wrong one; rafts that may be better described as barges carrying sufficient gear to make it to Oahu being flipped over. It’s quite the disaster cornucopia.
There’s even something called the Room of Doom, which I reckon is to be avoided, though maybe it’s one of those “Greenland” sorta deals.
However, too much time — or any, really — scrolling through such footage threatens to undermine my confidence in this whole operation.
Thankfully, I’ve been assured that my responsibilities extend no further than acquiring the permit and paddling when shouted at to do so. At least for now I can say that I’ve done my part.
And, maybe it’ll rain.
n
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.