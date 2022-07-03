Because my track record with errant cheap fireworks is not great — I’ve never set the house on fire or anything, but I’ve had a few end up under cars or in dry grass — I’m a bit at a loss for celebrating America this year.
Since I occasionally check in with the National Integrated Drought Information System, generally when I’m feeling too happy and need to be bummed right down, I’m dithering over grocery store fireworks. I mean, it’s REALLY dry out there...
Plus, because we’re celebrating Independence Day tomorrow, I keep hearing the voice of annoying nag and founding father Thomas Paine in my ear: “Immediate necessity makes many things convenient, which if continued would grow into oppressions. Expedience and right are different things.”
WHATEVER, OK, I WON’T BUY THE CHEAP FIREWORKS JUST BECAUSE THEY’RE RIGHT HERE, THOMAS!! Sheesh.
But how else to celebrate the land that I love? Besides, you know, voting and making a flag cake? You know the one: 9x13 cake spread with some sort of white frosting — I favor Cool Whip, myself — and topped with blueberries, strawberries/raspberries and white chocolate chips in the mien of a U.S. flag.
I’m an incompetent barbecuer and fidgety party host, so I had no choice but to turn to the internet. Fortunately, the fine folks at Woman’s Day and The Pioneer Woman did not disappoint, offering 30 things and 45 things, respectively, to do on July 4. Some highlights:
Host a backyard competition: Great idea! I have a backyard competition that I play every evening and it’s called Don’t Get West Nile! The way it works is, I venture to the part of the backyard where mosquitoes inexplicably thrive despite the fact that I’ve tried everything short of napalm (and a note to the lying liars who claim that planting actual citronella plants will repel them: THEY DON’T) and try not to get more than 20 bites.
I’ve been unsuccessful so far, but we pursue the glory of victory, do we not? And also the glory of not scratching to the point of blood constellations on our legs and arms. Maybe tomorrow will be my winning day!
Visit Philadelphia: Practical! Thanks, Pioneer Woman! Heck, why not suggest visiting London for the sake of sneering outside Buckingham Palace?
Rehearse and perform famous American speeches: Friends, you’re all invited to my place for some recreational oration, though we can probably expect the cops when things get too out of hand. Per the poor (I’m guessing) intern who had to compile this click bait: “Think of this as an Independence Day-themed talent show.” That is not what I’ll be thinking.
But speaking of talent show! My now-adult nephew once, when unwillingly forced into a family talent show, performed several bars of Beethoven on his armpit. God bless America.
Belt out some tunes: I’m sorry to say Women’s Day doesn’t offer much advice in re: where or when to do said belting, or whether dancing is encouraged, but I’m going to say it is. I’m also going to say I would be very pleased to enjoy rousing performances of James Brown’s “Living in America” in the cereal aisle, say, or at the gas pumps, should you feel so inclined.
Learn some American history trivia: For example, did you know that pouty pants John Adams refused to attend events on July 4 because the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence on July 2? Yep, nothing celebrates freedom like a petty, panties-in-a-wad protest over two measly days. No flag cake for you, Johnny boy.
Dress up your pooch: I don’t actually have a pooch, but I do have two cats who would scratch my face right off my skull if I came anywhere NEAR them with a costume, patriotic or otherwise. At Christmastime, I thought it would be cute to put these miniature mittens I knitted for tree ornaments on their fuzzy little paws. My scars have yet to fade.
Have a mini pie eating contest: I’m going to say this in all caps, such is the fervor of my emotion. MAKING PIES IS NEITHER EASY NOR CONVENIENT!! Why would I encourage the gobbling of something that is kind of a hassle to make???
The first time I ever made a pie, I’m not exaggerating, it took me four hours. I was dialed to about 14 by the time I was ready to offer it to my unwitting test subjects, and handed it to them with a crazed look in my eyes that said, “If you don’t savor every single bite, I will burn. This. Place. To. The. Ground.”
So, it’s good to know we have options beyond starting inadvertent grass fires with cheap fireworks this glorious 4th. Feel free to enjoy any and all of these, my friends! I’ll just be over here eating all the flag cake.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and also enjoys America-themed torte.