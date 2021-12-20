Tomorrow is the winter solstice, which gives me an excuse to talk about the Bering Sea Bar and Grill in Nome, Alaska.
In some circles, particularly outdoor circles, solstice celebrations are a big deal. It’s a chance to be faux-pagan for an afternoon. Most people also use it as an excuse to build a big fire and start happy hour early, which is easier to pass off when the sun sets before the banks close.
Even as a teenager, Dec. 21 was cause enough to drive up to the mountains and build a fire to celebrate the extra two seconds of daylight we’d see the next day. This exercise was usually short lived because Wyoming is quite cold in late December and, as teenagers, we weren’t good at committing to any exercise for very long.
It wasn’t until I moved to Alaska that I began to understand how seriously a certain type of person takes the solstice. That type of person tends to live north of, oh, say the 48th parallel.
When the locals are only getting a fistful of daylight hours, you can’t blame them for cracking into the wassail a little early on the 21st, knowing that the next day will be brighter, even by just a little bit.
So drastic is the light change that far north that daylight totals get reported on the local news casts. Locals in Sitka, Alaska — which sits at about 57 degrees north and, on the winter solstice, is good for about six hours and 40 minutes of daylight, assuming it’s not cloudy and it often is — celebrate with fires, island trips or attempts to summit mountains in the limited daylight.
It’s a nice bit of community building but, for my money, you’ve got to be a little closer to the Arctic Circle to really appreciate the astronomical event of late December.
Nome sits about 1,100 miles north and west of Sitka and is somehow in the same state because, Alaska.
By comparison, if you traveled 1,100 miles northwest of Grand Junction, you’d be outside of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Nome lies south of the Arctic Circle, so it is not one of those perpetually dark towns that all the vampires terrorize.
Instead, on the winter solstice in Nome you can watch the sun rise and set in about the timespan it takes to watch a modern superhero movie, only with fewer stars.
For reasons that would make this column even more tedious if they were to be explained, I ventured up to Nome on the solstice one year and was able to pop into the Bering Sea bar for a sunrise beer at noon.
The Bering Sea bar, as its name would suggest, overlooks the Bering Sea. If you’ve never seen frozen ocean at the ends of the earth, it’s quite the experience.
Even more so when there’s an arctic fox sniffing around back and an impossibly low sun rises just high enough to skirt across the ocean horizon before turning to sunset faster than you can order your second drink.
In case you were curious, a pitcher of Alaskan Amber this far north is about $30, which was actually less than I expected flying into Nome.
Had we stuck around another day, that same blended sunrise/set would have lasted another 15 seconds as the Northern Hemisphere began tilting back toward daylight.
Fifteen seconds! Compare that to Grand Junction, which will see two more seconds of light on Wednesday than it will see tomorrow.
Regardless of how much more it will be, you can expect a little more sun every day until June 21. A few more seconds for skiing, snowshoeing, running, hiking or whatever you want to get done. And, starting Tuesday, if you didn’t get it done today, you’ll have a little extra time to get it done tomorrow.
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.