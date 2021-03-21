I’ll be honest, I asked for the ukulele.
I wasn’t blindsided. It wasn’t some overt threat lurking in wrapping paper under the Christmas tree. I shared the link and got the one I wanted.
And let me tell you a little secret: I am VERY TERRIBLE at playing the ukulele. I know that practice makes perfect, but wowser, it’s painful for ME, let alone anyone else who might hear me practically sinking the Hawaiian Islands with the noises I make.
My mom plays the ukulele, having come of age in the hootenanny era, so I grew up singing “Gypsy Rover” and “Oh, Sail Away” and one called “Banuwa” that turns out is in one of the languages of Liberia — possibly Mandingo? — so I don’t even know what the heck I was singing all those years.
Point being, I have very fond feelings for the ukulele that so far are not returned.
I bring this up now because yesterday was the first day of spring and this time of year, I think we can all agree, is ideal for fresh starts and new beginnings. Sure, I’ve had the ukulele since Christmas, but the time to pick it up and play it is now! A time of rebirth! When I can emerge from the shell of winter as one of the world’s foremost ukulele players!
So, I’ve been thinking a lot about how to reconcile spring with reality.
This happens pretty much every year. I emerge from beneath the blankets — after having decided that the grouping term for a pile of blankets is a blah, as in “I lost the remote and one of the cats somewhere in that blah of blankets” — and spot a crocus, and suddenly I’m Clark Kent ripping off my shirt to reveal the S beneath (for springtime).
“NOW I MUST DO NEW THINGS!” is the tenor of my emotional state in that moment.
This has led, in previous years, to fits of calligraphy, composting and, one memorable March, couch making. I will be the first to admit it is a shockingly uncomfortable couch because I know exactly zero about furniture fabrication and upholstery construction. But I saw a miter saw on mega-clearance at Home Depot for $25, and I have a sewing machine, so.
The thing I’ve always struggled with is how to reconcile the enthusiasms of springtime with the metaphorical long summer of practice and repetition and, often, failure. Because I’m not going to lie, the sounds I currently make on the ukulele are a bummer.
All I have to do is consult any Successories poster in any conference room in America to know that I must take one step to walk a thousand miles, that determination is a choice, that I must hang in there (I don’t think that one’s a Successories, I think it’s the one with a kitten hanging from a branch, but I’m always going to prioritize advice from a kitten).
I don’t know if it’s human nature or an American desire for immediacy or what, but I’ve never totally loved that space between NEW THING! and actually being OK at it. And sometimes that moment of OK-ness never comes.
My sister, brother and I took piano lessons when we were kids, and while I did once perform Auguste Durand’s “Pomponnette” (described as a “dance-like air Louis XV style,” I just Googled it) at Colorado Mesa University, I was never a very good pianist. It was a lot of sulking on the piano bench and hitting the wrong note until my poor mom, driven to distraction, would hum the right note from wherever she happened to be.
NOT HELPING, LADY!!
But then… I did a decent job on “Pomponnette” at CMU and that was a nice moment. Same goes for the dumb couch: It’s better than sitting on the floor. And the calligraphy – I once wrote a very nice series of blackletter capital letters.
Plus! Some of my springtime impulses — macro photography, growing flowers from seed — have actually stuck and now they’re among my favorite things to do. It’s just a matter of resisting the urge to throw things during those interminable stretches of ink blots and seeds that don’t sprout and poor compositions and splinters and wrong notes.
So, I may not be giving Jake Shimabukuro a run for his ukulele any time soon, but you might want to be careful about inviting me to parties or campfires. This bad boy is portable, and I know like five chords.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and secretly still thinks she might be a ukulele prodigy.