By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelEaster! A day to celebrate new life, the warm sun and candy that’s just a little bit bigger than normal on account of it’s egg-shaped.
It’s a day to glory in and swoon over tender green leaves rising from the still-chilly earth and then to chase the flippin’ squirrels away, Elmer Fudd-style, dang it.
So, yes, in perhaps not my finest moment, the other day I noticed a squirrel digging frantically in the flower bed that’s right under my living room windows and pull up a barely sprouting tulip bulb. AND THEN NIBBLE ON IT.
I rapped angrily on the window, a la the grouchy old coot who suspects the neighborhood of being overrun by pinkos, and then tore out the front door in my socks.
The squirrel dropped the bulb and darted away, obviously, and I was left to huffily poke the nibbled bulb back into the soil — not that it will do any good, I brooded — and weather an existential crisis. I mean, the squirrel was just squirrelling! I can’t be mad at that kind of opportunism! And any time I step out the front door, I’m in its home, not mine!
I want it to be mine, though! I want to share and coexist and be the lady on whose shoulders songbirds alight, trilling beautiful melodies. I want sweet clover to sprout in my footsteps and for a wreath of flowers to drape across my benevolent brow.
I want to be Disney fan fiction, I guess?
But nope, I’m the lady who freaks the heck out when bugs land on her and would lose her mind if a random bird alit on her shoulder, and who approaches each glorious springtime with a desperate “pleasepleasepleasepleaseplease just grow.”
This is because a.) I am not a skilled gardener and b.) I am consistently compelled to buy what essentially are magic beans off the internet. I can’t help it.
Of all springtime’s delights, I find planting seeds among its most delightful. Why, I even got one of those mini indoor greenhouse jobbies for this very purpose, plus heating pads and grow lights.
And I’ve had decent success! Last year, I started a bunch of green chiles in the mini greenhouse and they did great outside. I harvested and roasted on the grill enough green chiles to semi-fill two quart bags! Plus, the pansy seeds I planted managed to sprout and hold on long enough until I could transplant them outside and let nature take over, thankfully.
The problem is, my hit-or-miss successes have made me cocky, enough that as I noodle around the internet and happen upon seeds of questionable provenance and authenticity, I buy them. This consistently has not turned out well.
For example, I happened across alleged pelargonium seeds on a site I will not name because if I thought about it for two seconds, I would seriously question why seeds are even for sale on this site (it’s Etsy).
Anyway, pelargonium are those fancy geraniums often for sale outside the front doors of supermarkets in spring and summer, and I love them. I have never seen their seeds for sale at a garden center, and they are near-impossible to collect from the plants themselves. Last year, I had like six of these babies, they bloomed prolifically, and I managed to collect exactly one seed.
So, I saw these seeds for sale and said, “Oooh.” I was hypnotized, my eyes two cartoon-style swirls, and unadvisedly hit buy. And I can tell you right now that what sprouted — because to be fair, they did sprout — is definitely NOT pelargonium. It might not even be of this planet.
Part of me is very curious and wants to let them keep growing, and part of me thinks I need to dispose of them in a 3,500-degree fire with litanies of repentance offered to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Unfortunately, I didn’t learn, but repeated this process with the alleged fuchsia seeds and alleged African violet seeds. All I can do now is hope I’m not harboring invasive species and turning my home into a biohazard containment site.
Maybe it’s cosmic punishment for irresponsibly shopping on the internet, but I’m not going to beat myself up too much for my simple desire to grow neat things from seeds. Just like I’m not going to get too mad at that squirrel for its simple desire to snack on tasty things from bulbs.
EXCEPT, YES I AM! GO EAT SOMEONE ELSE’S TULIPS, YA THIEF! And happy Easter.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail and did actually learn her lesson: All subsequent seed purchases have been made in-person at stores.