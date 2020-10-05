So, I had planned to ramble for approximately 750 words about how autumn, while objectively the best season (this is fact, I will hear no word of disagreement), needs to make up its mind.
Should I wear shorts or a sweatshirt? Do my flowers look lovely or mostly dead?
I have a lot of thoughts on this in-between time.
But…
Well…
Good grief, things have gotten weird. Weirder, I should say. I mean, just this week! This month! And it’s only the 4th!
We still have however many days left in 2020, and as much as I want to hew to a philosophy of savoring every moment and not wishing time to pass quickly, my non-philosophical id is in “enough already” mode.
Plus, it turns out I’m not as chill and Buddha-esque about reacting to surprises as I had previously congratulated myself for being. This year has granted me that harsh but necessary self-knowledge and I’ve reacted in the best way I know how: by flailing my hands.
Yes, as much as I want to be James Bond with the poker face and ironic eyebrow raised precisely one nanometer when the cement truck explodes, instead I’m the one running in tight, frantic circles and flailing my hands as if to shoo away murder hornets, shrieking “WHAAAAAAAA???” all the while.
Mostly this reaction is metaphorical. Sometimes it’s literal.
So, I’ve gotten some good cardio this year as the surprises keep coming, just one after the other, like ski traffic in an I-70 pile-up. But lest I become bored with the circles and the flailing, I’ve tried to mix up my reactions to the surprises.
Sometimes I pull out the ol’ tried-and-true “Ummmmm?” I accompany this with an expression similar to what you’d see on a golden retriever when it’s presented with a stick too big to fit in its mouth.
I did this to best effect one time in China, when I’d been there a short while and was invited to dinner with some other teachers for Women’s Day. I spoke approximately three words of Mandarin at that point, so as usual I didn’t know what the heck was going on but the hot pot was tasty.
I did understand, however, when I heard “Sing, Rachel!” in English. Ummmmm? I cocked my head sideways and looked befuddled because 1.) I am a terrible singer and 2.) no, seriously, why would I sing? I ended up singing.
The “Ummmmm?” method of reacting to surprises is not foolproof, unfortunately, which is why I also employ the Betty Crocker method on occasion. A surprise drops and I bake something. Sometimes several things.
This is why there currently are very delicious cookies in my freezer, on account of the first presidential debate the other night (if you like chocolate cookies with peanut butter filling, email me and I’ll send you the recipe).
Thanks to this year, the Betty Crocker response has become almost Pavlovian: I receive a surprise and immediately smell cinnamon rolls.
Because I want my pants to fit, though, I’ve had to alternate the Betty Crocker with the Rip van Winkle. A surprise? Why, it’s time for bed! I feel zero shame in admitting that a handful of times this year I’ve been in bed by 7:30 p.m.
I can’t claim things are necessarily better in the morning – that would be the semi-effective Scarlett O’Hara method of dealing with surprises – but I do have the great fun of freaking my cats out when I’m up and awake at 3:30 a.m.
It’s not all about avoidance, though. Because the majority of this year’s surprises have been courtesy of the news, sometimes I decide I’ll buckle down and react like a reasonable, responsible adult. I’ll do objective research, I’ll consider multiple perspectives, I’ll ponder whether there’s any action I might take and what it might be.
And then I’ll read trashy Buzzfeed lists for about 37 minutes.
I think we all know that the end of 2020 isn’t going to be a magical fix, that most likely the surprises will keep on coming in 2021 and that the best we can do is react with as much kindness, reason and self-care as possible. And if that means a technically-afternoon bedtime or a break from adulting with internet garbage, then I say huzzah. I’ll be right there beside you.
But for now, I’ll also be pondering how to even get dressed because it’s cold in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Make up your mind, autumn.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and wants to hear how you react to all these surprises.