By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelMy nephew got married yesterday, which is surreal for many reasons, not least of which is the fact that he is 3 years old.
I demand to know who allowed this.
I had no choice but to accept it, though, and scurried down to Albuquerque on Thursday to Be Helpful ™. This mainly involved talking my sister out of things.
Should she quickly plant some flowers in her desert-scaped front yard? No.
Should she rethink the chair situation? No.
Is the pineapple situation sufficient? Yes.
She and my brother-in-law hosted a small reception after the wedding, and I’m amazed yet again by the plasticity of the English language. “Small” in this instance meant dozens of guests, hundreds of mini cheesecakes and an item she referred to as a “fluff.” (It was a froth of tulle that went on the welcome sign at the gate.)
In the world of event planning, I was reminded, especially if the event has anything to do with matrimony, to label something “small” is a cruel little jab at sanity, in much the same way that “simple” is. Listen: THERE IS NOTHING SMALL OR SIMPLE ABOUT PUTTING ON A SMALL AND SIMPLE WEDDING RECEPTION!!
I need to lie down for 137 hours just remembering that.
I also was reminded how, in the throes of getting ready for an event, reality is fluid, and a thing that would be met with side-eye and surreptitious, snarky texts in normal times is suddenly accepted with, “Of course, we should do that. Who has a microplane and 45 minutes?”
This is because do-it-yourself “small and simple” events take us to the extremes of our endurance. They test our mettle, they test our resolve, they test our restraint vis a vis punching family members.
A “small and simple” event might as well be a mafia wedding for 600, as far as I’m concerned. It requires the same amount of planning, the same military precision and the same fistfuls of chocolate chips manically gobbled like medicine at 1 a.m. the day of the event, with no bed in sight.
To be fair, my sister did an absolute Herculean amount of pre-prep, but I still was advised to open the refrigerator like I was diffusing a bomb when I arrived.
Me (terrified, easing the door open a micrometer at a time): The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want…
Refrigerator (vibrating ominously): …squeeeeeeeeee…
Me (to my sister): How is it even physically possible that there’s this much celery in one refrigerator? And that’s like three bushels of blueberries! Did you have to use petroleum jelly to get it all in there???
Refrigerator (pulsing angrily): …eeeerrrrhhnnnnn…
Me: I think we should run.
Then there’s just the sheer manual labor of it all: the hauling of chairs, the wrestling of tables, the placing of votive candles in jars filled with a strangely specific level of water, using jewel tweezers belonging to a gentleman named David.
This is a thing I did, and I did not question it.
Because that’s the other thing about “small and simple” events that happen to be wedding receptions: all the feelings.
Sure, if anybody ever needs to organize a military march to the sea, I highly recommend my sister to lead it, but also her baby was getting married. This 3-year-old was somehow also in his 20s and a gainfully employed college graduate, and over the moon for a woman who brings a truly intimidating amount to the table.
This same kid who, as a 3-year-old, was so inexplicably obsessed with my sister’s blue broom that she had to limit his time playing with it. I once overheard her end of a conversation when my brother-in-law took my nephew to Home Depot on an errand and my nephew insisted on calling my sister:
My sister: Hi, baby!! … No, you can’t have the blue broom right now.
And he was getting married. So, I saw my job as doing what I was told, not questioning the need to retie the bows on the chairs several times, cutting INFINITY CANTALOUPES, and whatever else, because, well, it was all bittersweet.
All the hassle undergirding this “small and simple” event was so that it could seem effortless and easy, so these somehow-adults could step over the threshold into a whole new life together. And it would be a different life for my sister, too.
I’m just glad I talked her out of the petunias.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and is available for all your bow-tying needs, as she's now an expert.