Wendy Videlock
The Barefoot Laureate
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Wendy Videlock mug
As the days begin to cool and the shadows begin to lengthen, I find myself walking a little bit slower, reflecting a little more quietly, and breathing a little bit deeper.
We’ve had monsoon skies here on the Western Slope since early August, and there’s an unmistakable chill in the early morning air.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:51:51 AM
Sunset: 07:29:29 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:52:45 AM
Sunset: 07:27:53 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:53:40 AM
Sunset: 07:26:16 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:54:34 AM
Sunset: 07:24:39 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Sunrise: 06:55:29 AM
Sunset: 07:23:01 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:56:23 AM
Sunset: 07:21:24 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:57:18 AM
Sunset: 07:19:46 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
Clear. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.