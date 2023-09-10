Wendy Videlock mug

Wendy Videlock

The Barefoot Laureate

Wendy Videlock mug

As the days begin to cool and the shadows begin to lengthen, I find myself walking a little bit slower, reflecting a little more quietly, and breathing a little bit deeper.

We’ve had monsoon skies here on the Western Slope since early August, and there’s an unmistakable chill in the early morning air.

Wendy Videlock panel 1 091023

Wendy Videlock
Wendy Videlock panel 2 - 091023

Wendy Videlock
Wendy Videlock panel 3 091023

Wendy Videlock
Wendy Videlock panel 4 091023

Wendy Videlock
Wendy Videlock panel 5 091023

Wendy Videlock
Wendy Videlock panel 6 091023

Wendy Videlock

Tags

Recommended for you