Normally, I venture out with my friend Melinda, convinced to do so by the promise of a pancake breakfast afterward. She is organized, methodical and channels the spirit of a funnier General Eisenhower (I’m not saying ol’ DDE wasn’t hilarious, I’m just saying that judging by photos, he’s never struck me as someone who’d wake up with confetti in his underwear).
Meanwhile, I am sleep-deprived, easily startled and prone to impulse buying Crock-Pots.
But things being what they are this year – i.e. super, super weird – I’m pretty much left to my own devices in re: acquiring Christmas presents for everyone and, well … things are not off to a great start. Thoughts I’ve had so far:
n How about a theme?
n Like, everyone gets Chia Pets, say, or embroidery kits?
n But everyone doesn’t live in the same house, so they wouldn’t know it’s a theme.
n So, it would just be a lot of strained, “Hey, thanks for the… Chia Pet” moments.
n Which would be weird.
n But so weird? Don’t we all get a break this year?
n How about Crock-Pots. Everyone could use a back-up Crock-Pot, right?
Like I said, it’s not going well so far. Gift giving, I think we can agree, should be an act of love, not of throwing an endless stream of crap into a black hole of consumption. But I also find that “gift giving as an act of love” is where the train can very, very easily jump the tracks.
“I’m giving this to you because I love you” implies knowing that person well enough to spy an item on a store shelf and say, “You know what? (Gift Recipient) would LOVE that!”
And if that gift is then received with anything other than paroxysms of joy, an existential Dark Night of the Soul can easily follow: Do we ever truly know each other? Are we just lone atoms in an unfeeling universe, hoping to collide? Wishing to become molecules? And what the heck is wrong with waffle irons? Gift Recipient likes waffles! I’m pretty sure!
I don’t think I’m alone in putting an absurd and 100% unnecessary amount of pressure on myself to get gifts right. Even though I’ve been trying to lighten up and chill the heck out about it, I’m then thwarted by a love for sneakiness and subterfuge.
I don’t want to tip my hand, see, and want the gift recipient to be totally and utterly surprised – we’re talking fall-down-and-bite-themselves-on-the-ankle surprised – so I’m performing a lot of one-act, poorly reviewed plays this time of year, trying to suss out whether someone will like an item I have in mind:
Scene: Living room, furniture bolted to the floor in anticipation of the hurricane-strength breeziness to come.
Me (breezily): Hey, you know what I didn’t even know existed, but I just saw in like a magazine or somewhere, or maybe on the side of a bus? Bluetooth turntables.
Potential gift recipient and LP/turntable aficionado: Yeah, kind of defeats the purpose.
Me (breezily enough to collapse a lung): Oh. I mean, oh?
PGR and insufferable snob: Yeah, if you’re just going to use it as speakers, why bother, right? Plus, the sound quality isn’t great.
Me (so breezily that I blow myself into the kitchen): Ah. Makes sense. The one I saw was $45, so.
PGR and person now on my Dirt List: Why do you ask?
Me (currently orbiting Earth, having launched myself there from the breeziness): No reason! I just saw it and thought, huh! This thing exists! Who knew? Not I, that’s who! The things you see today, am I right? Bluetooth this and cloud that! Why, just give me two rocks to bang together should I feel the need for music!
I guess I could just ask people what they want for Christmas, but where’s the fun in that? Where’s the stealth and melodrama? Plus, people – adults, I mean; kids are fantastic to ask – tend to get squirrely when I pose that question.
It’s either an enraging “Oh, nothing” or “Just to spend some quality time with you,” which makes me want to punch my loved ones. What am I supposed to do with that, write up a little coupon – “Quality time with me!” – and wrap it? Grrrrr.
So, in the absence of ideas, I’m veering toward my usual: convincing myself I have the time and wherewithal to make all the gifts. Odds are good it will end in tears and knots, but what else am I supposed to do? Everyone I know already has a Crock-Pot.
n
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and could really use some gift ideas.