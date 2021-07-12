If you’ve got a gallon of water, a quart of sunscreen and a healthy capacity for misery, then have I got the mountain bike loop for you.
Or you can wait till fall when it’s more sensible out. That’ll work, too.
The Windmill Trail is a relatively new addition to the Bureau of Land Management’s expansive portfolio in the Grand Valley. It’s a tremendously designed, 8.1-mile single-track that flows — and I do mean flows; this thing might as well be a velodrome by the standards of your feature-heavy Grand Valley trails — from the Bangs Canyon area all the way down to the Gunnison River where you’ll find a nice pool to jump into when you’re done.
The trail is some first-rate work by our land management friends. Getting to the trail, however, feels like one of those nature documentaries about a transcontinental migration so grueling it kills half the population of the species that has to do it.
Anyway, much like the noble coho returning to its spawning grounds, biking-to and returning-from the Windmill ride will leave you bloated and red from fighting against the current or, in our case, gravity.
Followers of the Grand Valley Off-Road will be familiar with the geography of this trail.
To get to the Windmill Trail, I parked at the Bangs Canyon parking lot and headed — checks map — south on the Tabeguache Trail, which in this area sees its primary use as an OHV road.
On a weekday, however, you’ll have the place to yourself and, what a playground to occupy. After climbing a few dozen feet, the road toward Rough Canyon grants you miles of downhill cruising where you can sail off slickrock ledges, fishtail through sandy sections or, in the spirit of this author, ride the levers so hard that you could sear a porterhouse on your brake rotors.
It’s easy to see why the area is popular for motorized vehicles, and I can assure you it’s equally as intoxicating via pedal power. The route blends varying terrain nicely and gives you ample opportunity to be playful. That rundown drops you somewhere in the neighborhood of 900-1,000 feet, if I know my contour lines — and I don’t.
With that first stretch over, you’ve now got to climb from about 5,400 feet back up to the elevation of the Windmill Trail at 6,600 feet. This will not be the worst climb of your day.
About a mile before you finally get to Windmill Road, there’s a nice bend in the road that’s well- shaded. You’ll note the watering trough, which I assume is meant for cows — certainly didn’t have my name on it. This is a good spot to stop and have an orange as oranges are the superior fruit for summer recreation.
They travel well and the blast of citrus definitely isn’t enough to power me up K2, but I’ll usually claim as such or similar hyperbole if I’m having one on the trail.
A few more gradual hills and you’ll hit a sign for Windmill Road. Take the road up a short distance and keep an eye out for a cairn on your left that’ll mark the trail, which takes a more scenic route along the canyon than the path of the 4X4 road.
The next eight miles swim nearly 1,900 feet down on terrain that’s both interesting and largely forgiving, save for a few sandy spots and a rock or two that demand some concentration.
If you can make it there before it’s a million degrees out, you can glide down one of the finer trails I’ve ridden in the county, eventually rejoining Windmill Road and drifting down to the Gunnison River where a cooldown in the water is warranted.
It’s important you enjoy the river here because while you may be splashing around at 4,600 feet, your car is still up at the Bangs Canyon trail head, and there’s no real great way to get back to it.
This is the worst climb of your day.
Road signs will direct you parallel to the river for a bit. You’ll desperately wish you could bike along the river’s edge all the way into town, but eventually you’ll hit Third Flats Road and follow the signs uphill for what I’m conservatively estimating to be a 40-mile ride with a vertical climb roughly equivalent to hiking to the International Space Station.
This is a good space to stress that you’re gonna wanna bring sufficient provisions and a good attitude for this ride. Unless you’re seeking some sort of hallucinogenic heat stroke, you’re going to want to load up on water and electrolytes. Or, again: wait until September.
On our trip back in June, we didn’t exactly move with a sense of purpose and got to make our final climb near the worst heat of the day.
I’ve had better times.
Still, the Third Flats Road is gracious enough to be a navigable double-track with a moderate pitch.
A long pitch, but moderate.
We weren’t daring enough to try and get on any of the single-track trails that cross the road.
Eventually, though it won’t seem that way, you’ll get to the Third Flats parking lot. Third Flats sits about 1.3 miles below the Bangs Canyon Trail head, where our car was. It’s not the most infuriating 1.3 miles I’ve ever peddled up, but it’s in the conversation.
For me, it was the last stretch of a nearly 20-mile day. Though, I imagine it’s less than that if you can ride your bike in a straighter line than I can.
Tom Hesse is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.