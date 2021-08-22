RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelI think it’s safe to say that approximately 87–93% of stuff is terrible right now and we’re all doomed.
I’m not just talking about the fact that Facebook released something called Horizon Workrooms on Thursday. It’s a service for those who forked over $500 or so for the company’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, that enables users to have virtual meetings.
Yes, it is now possible to sit with cartoon avatars of your co-workers in a cartoon conference room where, per the New York Times story I read, “interactive virtual white boards line the walls so that people can write and draw things as in a physical conference room.” This is presented as an asset and not, surprisingly, a reason to go live alone in a cave until the sun goes supernova.
Why, in a roundtable introducing Horizon Workrooms, Mark Zuckerberg himself said, “One way or another, I think we’re going to live in a mixed-reality future.”
So yes, I and you and everyone we know live in a world in which we can look forward to a “mixed-reality future.” Add that to waves hand vaguely to encompass, you know, the newsand I feel quite advanced in bragging that I’m living in a mixed-reality present.
Ha-HA, Zuckerberg! I’ll see your futurism and raise you so much escapism that the other day I realized I was daydreaming about living inside a watermelon.
True story: I was standing next to one of those big cardboard bins of $5.99 watermelon outside the grocery store the other day, rapping my knuckles against every single one, and this was the progression of my thoughts:
1. It is my gospel truth that few things are more satisfying that knocking on watermelons, acting like I’m some sort of clairvoyant of ripeness.
2. I wonder how big watermelons can grow?
3. Like, human sized? House sized?
4. But seriously, what would it take to make a house out of one?
5. And would growing it that big require genetic modification? Could we also modify it so that it doesn’t rot? Because in this fantasy I not only live in a watermelon but am a world-class genetic engineer.
6. Seriously, though, it would be sticky, but I think the refreshing deliciousness would outweigh the stickiness. I’d just have to not go too crazy and eat a hole in the wall.
I must have stood next to that bin for three or four minutes, staring unfocused into the middle distance, knocking on watermelons, and drifting far from my mistake of looking at Twitter before I got out of the car.
I mean, I’m not one of these “oh, I just don’t pay attention to the news because it’s all bad and too depressing” folks. I’m too nosy for that and generally feel the whole world’s business is my business. We’re in a real bummer phase right now so I’m giving myself the gift of escapism as a sort of self-care.
And I hasten to add that it’s not always in the form of weird daydreams that, in retrospect, I realize I shouldn’t admit to publicly. Recently, it included:
n A spate of “Ladies, Come Back!” books. I’m sure that’s the correct publishing category for the glut of historical fiction novels whose covers feature women’s backs in the mien of walking away. These books generally are about women finding their inner strength but also love during World War II in England or France, and I read all of them.
n Getting up early enough on Friday mornings to not only watch the new episode of “Ted Lasso” before work, but to then re-watch my favorite parts. And my favorite parts of other episodes. And eat cookies for breakfast while I do.
n Scrutinizing my green chili. I tried growing green chili peppers this year and from four total seed packets and 14 plants that survived the transfer outside, I have exactly one green chili. Cumulatively, I have spent hours squatted next to it, gazing in adoration and not thinking about much of anything at all.
n Updating my cats’ Instagram and then lurking through the larger Catstagram community.
n Also looking up baby elephants on Instagram.
n And capybaras.
n Lying on my back in the middle of the floor, listening to Roy Orbison and considering who else perfectly hits that sweet spot of sad catharsis (I’d love suggestions).
My point being, I feel perfectly fine about granting myself however many minutes of escapism it takes to get out of my head and re-fortify my psyche to face waves a vague hand to indicate, you know, the news. And I hope you’re doing the same.
If you need inspiration or some tips for escape, you’re welcome to join me in my watermelon house.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and also has pondered living inside a peach, “James and the Giant Peach”-style.