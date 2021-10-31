By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelLook, I don’t think I’m entirely responsible for how today likely is going to end, which is with an empty candy bowl and me huddled shamefully in the dark pretending I’m not home.
I think grocery stores are at least partly to blame. If they hadn’t put Halloween candy on sale three weeks ago, morally obliging me to buy it then, I wouldn’t have had to stash it in my best “forget this is here” hiding spot and spend the following three weeks regularly remembering that there’s candy in the basement.
If not for the shameless treachery of grocery stores, I wouldn’t have devised increasingly outlandish justifications for rewarding myself with a fun-size Butterfinger: I didn’t begin that email “Dear idiot”! I tossed my socks within inches of the laundry basket! I thought for several productive seconds about cleaning the bathroom! I definitely deserve a totally reasonable and moderate amount of chocolate.
What I’m saying is that, based on previous experience, it won’t entirely be my fault when today follows a familiar annual pattern:
6:45 a.m.: Happy Halloween! And you know what I just this very second remembered? There’s candy in the basement.
6:47 a.m.: Probably I should go put it in a big bowl, on account of these past two minutes I’ve really been focusing on my goal of not procrastinating.
6:58 a.m.: That was a very clever plan to get still-decent candy but not the kind that’s on my top 10 list.
6:59 a.m.: Not much of it, anyway.
7 a.m.: Although it turns out that Cookies & Crème Twix are surprisingly tasty, in the way that canned frosting is tasty when it’s been A Day and there’s nothing else even remotely treat-ish in the house besides gummy vitamins, and doesn’t it make your kidneys fail if you eat all of those? Or your liver? I feel like I read that somewhere. Point being, canned frosting and a spoon will do in a pinch. So will Cookies and Crème Twix, apparently.
7:03 a.m.: Also not bad: Peanut Brownie Snickers.
7:04 a.m.: But did I really think those were going to be bad?
7:05 a.m.: Not that I want to hand out bad candy, trick-or-treaters! I’m not some monster over here, pelting you with circus peanuts or Smarties or, worse, forgetting that today is Halloween and handing out pennies because I didn’t have time to get to the store. I got to the store three weeks ago, as you may recall.
7:05 a.m. (Imaginary speech to alarmed trick-or-treaters cont.): It’s just, youths, my lifelong affliction has been a sweet tooth. Actually, not just one, but an entire mouthful of them. There has not been one single second of my life when I haven’t wanted a cinnamon roll, and do you even know how much Kroger-brand pumpkin eggnog I’ve already had this month? Well, do you?? SO MUCH!!! And do you know whose fault that is??? City Market’s!! It’s not even November, for Pete’s sake, let alone December! Why am I drinking it this early?? Besides the fact that it’s available again and I must buy it??
7:05 a.m. (Sweating now from the exertion of my speech): In conclusion, children, we all get by as best we can in this crazy ol’ world, and if that means concocting a psychological gambit of buying Tier 2 Halloween candy so I don’t gobble it all before you show up on my doorstep, well, that’s how it has to be.
7:06 a.m.: Except I also got several bags of fun-size Take 5. I should share those with trick-or-treaters.
7:07 a.m.: I’m definitely not sharing those with trick-or-treaters.
7:08 a.m.: Now I’m just going to go about my day, 100% unaware that there’s a bowl of fun-size candy by the front door.
7:27 a.m.: Funsizecandybythefrontdoorfunsizecandybythefrontdoorfunsizecandybythefrontdoorfun…
8:32 a.m.: Look at this heroic effort! I just got the vacuum out, and while I haven’t yet done what might technically be called “vacuuming,” getting the vacuum out is 97% of the battle! I deserve a treat.
8:33 a.m.: Probably two.
10:17 a.m.: Maybe I should go for a walk, get away from temptation.
10:18 a.m.: Except now that I am 75 yards from home, I realize I’ve brought along no sustenance and might very well perish on this arduous journey. I should go back.
2:38 p.m.: Was the candy bowl always this… sparse?
4:07 p.m.: OK! Assuming I get just 10 trick-or-treaters and they are willing to practice the fundamental life skill of sharing, everything should be fine!
4:32 p.m.: Make that six trick-or-treaters.
5:08 p.m.: You know what? Children should eat more vegetables. I’m just going to lie here in the dark and clutch my stomach in agony while I ponder the virtues of whole grains.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and can guarantee at least pennies if you show up at her house tonight.