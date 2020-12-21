Depending on your relationship with the outdoors or the number of Minnesotans in your life, you might have some familiarity with a Sven-Saw.
The folding saw is popular among certain outdoorsy types, and it’s been made in Minnesota since the 1960s. The clever design of the product makes it ideal for backpacking or transporting while still retaining a beefy enough blade to take down measurable tree limbs.
Also, their mascot is a cartoon child named Little Sven. Presumably, this is because company brass found “Small Sven” to be too much alliteration and because small children wielding edged tools is not cause for alarm in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
I first encountered the product because someone left it in the woods of Wyoming several years ago, and now I mostly use it to cut down the occasional Christmas tree.
Felling your own Christmas tree is one of those traditions that allows you to marvel at how much fun our public lands can be.
Got $8? Then you got yourself a December weekend plan.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Christmas tree permit program is, like most public agency permit options, cheap and easy. Our local office even offers maps that idiot-proof the hunt for those worried about harvesting from the wrong stand of trees.
I don’t always participate in Christmas to the extent of fetching a tree. Some years I engage in the season’s most festive fire hazard, and some years I just keep it moving through college football bowl season.
This year, however, I think we can agree it’s worth getting outside for whatever reason possible, festive or not. So, following that Forest Service map, I headed up to the mesa looking for a tree to complement my taller-than-usual ceilings.
The apex of the Christmas tree hunt occurs early on in the proceedings. Some time after you leave the parking lot but before you’ve actually dug out your saw, you’ll find bliss.
This is the portion of the day, and perhaps the holiday season in general, that should be best savored. Enjoy the snow, the chill and the nature because, in an hour, you’ll be tying the thing down with cold hands and that part’s gonna suck.
But, until then, every tree has pros and cons, and they all look wonderful from the other side of a meadow. Get a little closer and you’ll decide you can do better.
This exercise of bouncing around from tree cluster to tree cluster (herds?) has a bit of a manic energy right up until you decide you really should have worn gaiters and there’s too much snow in your boot to continue.
At this juncture you’ll cut something down you saw 30 minutes prior and declare that whatever imperfection you were concerned with can be hidden in a corner.
After capturing the tree, you get to drag an artful, needle- etched path through the snow back to your car where some manner of logistics is required for proper highway safety.
This part isn’t fun and I have no intention of writing about it at length. Just know that the mockery other drivers have for an unsecured load is matched only by the admiration they have for a secured one.
Also, state troopers will appreciate you not plaguing the highway with some manner of Christmas-themed Mario Kart.
Once you get home, even more logistics! Not since you bought a new couch will you spend this much time worrying about the width of your door. It’s getting late, too, so holiday cheer is quickly giving way to holiday exasperation.
I would advise delegating as much of this work as possible. After all, this is a tree-cutting column, not a tree-decorating column, and I didn’t really even have that much advice on the cutting portion.
Usually I try to wrap these things up with a call back to the anecdote that started it, but I really don’t have any more material on folding saws. They’re fine.
Enjoy the holidays, this year in particular. If it’s not a Merry Christmas yet, we’re gonna make it one.
n
Tom Hesse is the city editor at The Daily Sentinel.