By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelTwitter kindly notified me Friday that it was the feast day of St. Thomas Aquinas, the 13th-century Dominican friar, scholar and theologian.
If, like me, you did not pay perhaps the strictest of attention in your Western Political Heritage I class at Brigham Young University, then you remember exactly one thing from St. Thomas’ Summa Theologiae –– something about the greatest of all pleasures consisting in the contemplation of truth.
As I recall, he meant Truth with a capital T, the sort that philosophers through the millennia have debated until they disappear completely down their navels, never to be seen or heard from again. But if I’m remembering correctly, my friend St. Thomas also was an advocate of just, you know, telling the truth.
And this is where I get a.) squirrelly; b.) sweaty; and c.) defensive, in the vein of, “WHAT DID YOU EVEN HAVE TO LIE ABOUT IN THE MONASTERY OR WHEREVER YOU LIVED, ST. THOMAS?? And OK, I just looked it up, you mostly lived at universities, but still, WHAT’S THERE TO LIE ABOUT?”
The human condition will attest, though, that there’s always something to lie about. To paraphrase another great philosopher, Albus Dumbledore, the choice often comes down to what is right and what is easy, and lies are easy. They’re convenient. They keep us from getting in trouble for breaking playground rules.
Lest you think I’m a big ol’ liar, though, I can assure you that for the majority of my life I haven’t been, but only because I know the terrible burden of living with a lie –– I did for decades.
So, here’s the awful truth: When I was a first grader at Central Heights Elementary School in Miami, Arizona, back when playground equipment was still made of sheet metal and razor blades, school administrators had to make a rule that we weren’t allowed to do the slide walk anymore.
Young idiots that we were, we would go underneath the tallest slide on the playground –– a wonderful contraption of splinters and dented metal that would sear your legs right to the bone during the Arizona summer –– and grab hold of the inside vertical bars on the slide’s ladder. Then, holding on tight, we would walk up the ladder until we were upside-down, then keep walking down the underside of the slide until our shoulders were close to dislocation. In theory, we would let go and drop to the ground in a flurry of triumph.
In practice, though, I guess a lot of kids fell on their heads, hence the rule banning the slide walk.
The problem, though, was that the slide walk was fun. So, you know how I said I’m not a liar? I’m not, but I will cop to being a sneak, and one day toward the end of recess, when nobody was nearby, I quickly did the slide walk. And I fell on my head. Hard.
I fully came to at the clinic. My mom had an appointment that morning, so the school administrators had to call my dad to rush to my dopey, rule-breaking side. Naturally, his first question was, “What happened??”
I didn’t recognize it at the time, but this was one of life’s profound junctures of which multiverses are built. Say one thing and life proceeds down a particular path. Say another, and a whole new world is born.
I doubt my dad was totally aware of the minutia and vagaries of Central Heights Elementary School’s playground rules, so I probably could have just admitted I did the slide walk. But I wasn’t a rule breaker! At least not overtly! It would have been the worst thing in the world to admit what I did! So, I told him what seemed reasonable at the time:
“I threw a big rock up and it came down on my head.”
Yes, dad, your progeny threw a rock in the air and then stood there gaping like a turkey until it dropped on her noggin. Needless to say, it became part of family lore –– legend, even. My story was known far and wide. Decades went by, but still I couldn’t bring myself to fess up, instead squirming and sweating whenever it was brought up with delight.
Finally, over these past holidays –– the holidays of 2021, I should add, during which time I was a woman DECADES into adulthood –– I broke.
My mom mentioned the rock, and I hung my head: “I did the slide walk,” I whispered, which required an embarrassing amount of explanation and earned me a few mystified looks followed by what I thought was an unseemly amount of laughter.
I was back in family lore, but for a different reason. The relief of unburdening myself from that lie, though, was transcendent. I practically had visions.
The moral being, don’t lie. St. Thomas Aquinas would not approve.
