By RACHEL SAUER
Special to the SentinelI’m not blaming the pandemic on math, necessarily, but I’m just going to point out that the first celebration of International Day of Mathematics occurred March 14, 2020 –– right around the time we all got addicted to banana bread and waist-up business wear. It’s a … coincidence, is all I’m saying.
I just learned of the existence of International Day of Mathematics, which is tomorrow, and had I thought about it for more than two seconds, I would have realized oh, yeah, it’s also Pi Day. The dovetailing of the two events makes sense.
But as it was, I reacted to the news as I generally react to anything mathematics-related: whaAAaAaaAAaaa??
I am not good at math, and this is my sorrow.
The impending International Day of Mathematics has caused me introspection to the point of muscle strain about the unique helplessness and humility inherent in being bad at something that feels necessary.
It’s like, come the zombie apocalypse, are people going to want me on their team because of my extensive vocabulary and knowledge of Jane Austen’s novels, or because I could design and build a cistern? And didn’t just have to Google “cistern” to double-check that I even know what one is?
No, when the zombie hordes are advancing, you’re going to want people who can math the heck out of stuff and get bridges or ramparts or trebuchets built. I’ll tell you right now that you shouldn’t go anywhere NEAR a trebuchet that I design, because it probably involves twist ties stolen from the grocery store.
And this is a bummer. I’m not saying I don’t have useful skills –– I definitely do, especially if you’re impressed by ear wiggling or colored-pencil cartoons of African mammals — I’m just reminded of that plucked-chicken feeling of vulnerability that accompanies facing my weaknesses.
Take car troubles, for example. I could no more fix a car than I could tell you what cosine is or does, so whenever I must slink into a mechanic’s shop, I feel like an E.T. recently landed on Earth who only has enough bandwidth to keep her antennae from popping out.
Worse, I sometimes look up a few key automotive words beforehand to sound knowledgeable, and maybe even try adopting a rueful “I’d fix it myself if only I had a hydraulic lift’’ mien.
Me (like I’m just in time for the Goodwrench family reunion): Can you even believe it? I suspect my confabulator has conked out. Or else the radiator is not, um, radiating.
Mechanic: Did you say confabulator?
Me (with both hands on my scalp to deal with the antennae situation): Yep. I think I heard it speaking in tongues. I’m also suspicious of the Slytherin belt. It might be leaking.
Mechanic: And where might the Slytherin belt be?
Me: Well, I mean, it’s probably different in the cars you normally work on, but in a Mazda I believe it’s under the frangipani.
Mechanic: Isn’t that a kind of flower?
Me: Definitely not.
It’s humbling to put myself entirely in someone else’s hands and trust that they’ll shoot straight with me when my own holster contains only a banana. I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for those who possess wells of knowledge that I lack, and I greatly respect the time and dedication it takes to build them, but a part of me is always going to feel scared when I’m so ignorant of something necessary.
Which brings me back to math. The last time I kind of-ish got math was in geometry my freshman year of high school. Algebra II the following year was an exercise in desperate memorization and trying to lure Bill Clements, an excellent educator, into talking about the underwater welding he did in the Navy.
But the dude would always circle it back to math! I wanted to hear about sea life!
Needless to say, my attempts at math since then –– which thankfully have been few and more aligned with what my brother-in-law snobbishly calls arithmetic –– have been … haphazard, shall we say. My contribution is generally turning my phone sideways to get the fancy calculator and poking at it like I’m trying to buy Doritos from a newer vending machine.
And any math-adjacent question on “Jeopardy!”? I just shout “What is cosine?” even if they’re asking for the name of a person. Because seriously, what is it?
So, if you’re looking for award-winning math tomorrow (and the mind boggles at what it would take to win a math award), probably don’t come to me. I will, however, be willing to share my pie and a few thoughts about its tangential diameter of the radius by volume.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and implores you not to email with an explanation of what cosine is or does.