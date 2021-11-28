Now that we’ve had two days to recover from the festivity and frolic, I can reflect with tranquility and grace on the absolute untethered mayhem that was Thanksgiving Day. Namely, I put cardamom in the pumpkin pie.
I know, I know, what’s next? Ginger? Star anise?? Thither lies the path of anarchy. Pearls must be clutched.
So, I’m not exactly what you’d call “easy-going” or “open to change” or “sane, by any peer-reviewed definition” when it comes to the holidays. I think the more appropriate term is “crotchety, hidebound, 97-year-old traditionalist trapped in the body of someone with a surprising amount of free time and no shortage of opinions.”
What can I say? I like things how I like them at this time of year. In a world gone crazy, it gives me no small amount of comfort to know that I’m going to enjoy a meal that has remained essentially unchanged through all the years of my life, or that my Christmas tree is going to dazzle me with the same familiar glow it always has.
I appreciate this kind of constancy.
So, when a pumpkin pie aficionado of my acquaintance came at me with the Libby’s can I’d mistakenly left out for anyone to read, I knew the dinghy was headed straight into the hurricane.
Pumpkin pie aficionado: Did you see this? They have a recipe for new fashioned pumpkin pie!
Me: Neat!
PPA: It has sweetened condensed milk. You love sweetened condensed milk.
Me: Preach. I could guzzle a whole can in one sitting.
PPA: Ooh! And one of the variations of their famous pumpkin pie recipe is chai spice. It looks like you add cardamom. You love chai.
Me: It’s true, I do.
PPA: You fear change.
Me: Uhh, on two separate occasions I moved to rural Asia by myself. I think I can handle change.
PPA: So why can’t we have chai spice pumpkin pie?
Me: Because then the fascists have won.
The irony being, of course, that I’m not much of a pumpkin pie fan. If it’s between no pie and pumpkin pie obviously I’ll eat it, but it’s not among our top 10 pies, in my opinion. But I also think if I’m going to go to all the hassle of making a pie from weird, stringy squash, it should taste how it’s supposed to taste.
This is why one of my favorite pastimes at this time of year is rage reading blogs and magazines with headlines like “10 New Twists on Classic Dinner Rolls!” or “Give Your Boring Ol’ Christmas Tree a Complete Refresh!” or “Re-Do All Your Decorations in Pantone’s Color of the Year, Whatever the Heck it Is, Because We Live in Degenerate Times in Which ‘Color of the Year’ Is a Thing and HEAVEN FORBID We Just Go With What We Already Have, The Things That Delighted Us Last Year, Because Apparently We’re All Sharks and if We Stop Moving We Die, Sheesh.”
I flip through these magazines or scroll through the posts and get some really good cardio while shrieking things like, “WHY ON GOD’S GREEN EARTH WOULD I PUT CRAISINS IN MY DINNER ROLLS??!? THAT IS TREASON PUNISHABLE BY FIRING SQUAD!!!” or “A BLACK AND WHITE HOLIDAY COLOR SCHEME?!? DECK THE HALLS WITH AN HOMAGE TO COMPETITIVE CHESS AND ENNUI??!?”
My feeling is that I have these recipes and decorations, I love them, they comfort me and give me a sense of linear narrative when life can feel like a mish-mash of unrelated and sometimes alarming scenes. Plus, have you even tried my peanut butter pie recipe? It is delicious; email me, and I’ll send it to you.
But then I’m reminded that my holiday traditions are not an impenetrable bulwark, never to be amended or enhanced. For example, some years ago my friend Raphael shared her family’s yam souffle recipe with my family, and now it’s a holiday meal essential even though we didn’t have it while I was growing up.
See? See?? I don’t fear change! I am capable of trying new things! Don’t think this wasn’t thrown in my face like a pumpkin pie by a Libby’s can-clutching aficionado.
PPA: Maybe we could make one of each, a traditional and a chai spice?
Me: “We”?
Also me (immediately feeling guilty): Two pies it is.
And now I’m going to tell you a secret, and I’m asking you, my fellow traditionalists, not to tell anyone: Chai spice pumpkin pie is pretty darn tasty. Dang it.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com and also would be happy to share the yam souffle recipe; Raphael won’t mind.