The Grand Junction Senior Center is hosting weekly Monday night games beginning at 6 p.m., at the center, 550 Ouray Ave.
You can bring your own game to play or join a game of Pinochle, Bunco, or Mexican Train.
In celebration of Easter, the center will have an Easter Hat Parade at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with prizes for the best and funniest hats. A potluck, with fried chicken provided, will be served afterward.
The Grand Junction Symphony Guild Spring Flower Basket Sale is happening, just in time for Mother’s Day, a gift to a neighbor, or a treat for yourself.
Gardeners at Bookcliff Gardens have been busily bringing blooms to life and the beautiful hanging flower baskets are ready to hang from your eaves or in a patio pot. Prices start at $39. Baskets can be purchased online at GJSO.org/support/guild, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
Buy now for pick-up at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road, from 8 a.m.–noon Tuesday or Wednesday, May 3–4. Guild members will be on hand to help load the baskets. Delivery is also available for an additional charge.
Baskets sell out, so early purchase is recommended. Call 970-243-6787 for information.
The Chinle Cactus & Succulent Society will have its monthly meeting from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, upstairs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
The program is “Cacti, succulents & etc. of the Greater Zion Area (St. George & Surrounds), Utah and Arizona,” presented by Don Campbell. Guests are welcome.
Go to chinlecactusclub.org for more information.
ShareFest happens April 30–May 1 and the website to submit a need is open until April 18.
Volunteers will assist hundreds of folks in the Grand Valley with simple tasks — tasks they cannot afford to hire done and certainly cannot do themselves, a news release said.
Volunteers help individuals, including the elderly and disabled, by washing windows, getting swamp coolers ready for the summer, raking and weeding yards and more.
“These seem like simple tasks to most of us, but for our elderly and disabled, they are huge,” the release said
Go to gjsharefest.com to submit a need or call 970-778-4880.
Palisade Historical Society’s monthly history talk will feature the 30-minute video, “Colorado Peaches,” that was created in the early 1950s by the D&RGW Railroad and the Peach Board of Control.
The video details how in the 1950s Palisade peaches were grown, processed, and cooled for shipping with ice frozen in the winter which was transported to Grand Junction and put in the bunkers of the “reefers” (refrigerated box cars), a news release said.
The talk is open to the public and will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave. in Palisade. The tasting room opens at noon and food will be available to purchase from B&C Barbecue beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Go to historicpalisade.org or call 970-464-2177 for information.
Mesa County Historical Society will host its first History Fair from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway.
The history fair will feature booths by regional history organizations and local authors signing and selling their books. Visitors can bring up to six photos to be scanned (bring a jump drive). A local antique appraiser will do “Antiques Roadshow”-type appraisals (limit three items). Food will be available to purchase.
Call 970-260-5226 for information.
D51 Foundation will present its 10th annual White Iced Celebration at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Colorado Mesa University Outdoor Plaza Tent.
The event is the foundation’s signature event, celebrating public education in Mesa County. The elegant evening honors White Iced Award recipients and Outstanding Academic Growth Schools. Community members, D51 staff, friends of the D51F, and parents are invited.
“The D51 Foundation (D51F) raises money to support our local schools, prioritizing funding for professional learning for D51 staff and technology for students. Our mission is to raise funds for academic growth and achievement while promoting outreach to benefit kids and our community,” a news release said.
Tickets to the white-attire affair are online at d51foundation.org.
Want to build your confidence, learn better communication skills or develop your leadership abilities?
Talk of the Town Toastmasters meets from noon–1 p.m. Thursdays at Main Street Bagels, 559 Main St., in the large meeting room.
Go to talkofthetowngj.toastmastersclubs.org or call 970-250-3969 for information.
Dare to Dream will host a breakfast from 8–11 a.m. Saturday to honor area veterans.
The free breakfast is at the Equine Assisted Learning Facility, 9826 2150 Road in Austin. All donations will be placed in the Dare to Dream Scholarship for Veterans Fund.
Call 970-975-0933 or go to daretodreamincorporated.com for information.
The Grand Junction Petroleum and Mining Club will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a dinner and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
Guests are welcome to attend for $35. RSVPs are needed by Monday.
Call Stacy at 719-221-9456 or go to grandjunctionpmc.com for more information.
United Way of Mesa County released its first-ever Home Loan Taste of the Grand Valley Ticket to Taste digital coupon app with most deals and discounts valid through Dec. 31.
The app is available for iOS and Android and contains “amazing deals and discounts to local restaurants, breweries, caterers, food trucks, cafe’s, and more, available right on your smartphone,” a news release said.
Cost for the app is $20. All app sale proceeds will directly benefit the 43 local nonprofit programs that United Way of Mesa County helps support. Group sales (15 or more apps) are available at a discounted rate. Group sale vouchers can be purchased at the Home Loan Insurance building, 205 N. Fourth St., on the second floor, or by calling United Way of Mesa County at 970-243-5364.
Go to www.tasteofthegv.com for information.
