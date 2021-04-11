While I am thrilled with its overall product — gorgeous blossoming trees, sunny days, fragrant flowers and sweet morning bird song — I believe it could have developed a marketing plan that didn’t have such a strong emphasis on wind.
I realize the long-term goal of spring is to offer a buffer between winter’s chill and summer swelter but, if my trend analysis is correct, there is little value in chime-clanging wind.
I believe key partners would have more interest in funding gentle spring breezes rather than power-mongering gusts. The development strategy suggests that, while gusts may blow the competition away, gentle breezes are a wiser tactic to assure return customers.
Lastly, I believe spring’s revenue stream is in need of a stream, in the form of liquid assets. The value proposition of rain is not only good for the growth strategy but it is a key resource for drenching rival companies.
Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2021 annual convention is set for June 21–23, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Grand Junction.
The event seeks to get the industry back to business with committee meetings, policy discussions, educational information, and local, state, and federal updates but also provides an opportunity to reconnect with friends, a news release said.
“We have all missed networking and reconnecting with friends from across the state so there will be ample opportunities to catch up and enjoy the camaraderie of our industry,” the release said.
Monday’s agenda includes committee meetings, the Colorado CattleWomen’s general membership meeting and “High Tea”! Lunch and a welcome reception for the trade show exhibitors.
Tuesday features a networking breakfast in the trade show and the annual Ranching Legacy Symposium. The “Cattlemen’s Night Out” will feature giveaways, award presentations, food, music and kids activities.
Wednesday’s Current Issues Breakfast is followed by a business session and award presentations.
Go to coloradocattle.org/annual-convention or call 303-431-6422 for information and to register.
Eagle Scout candidate Roland Galvan and Boy Scout Troop 353 have built a brightly colored gaga pit for Caprock Academy’s new playground project.
The existing playground at Caprock Academy was torn out for construction of the new school, which opened in July 2020.
“With the help of the Playground Committee, Caprock Academy board of directors and staff, they achieved their goal of raising over $120,000 for a new playground,” a news release said.
Material donors for the gaga pit included Grand Junction Home Depot, Orchard Mesa True Value, and Galvan’s Custom Cabinetry.
“We are overwhelmed and so grateful for the support from the Caprock Community and the Grand Junction Community contributing to our project. Even though we have been in operation for fourteen years, we have many firsts to celebrate: The first new playground equipment and now our first gaga pit,” said head of the school, Andrew Collins, in the news release.
A grand opening for the new building and a playground dedication ceremony will happen later this year.
Humanists Doing Good has volunteered at Food Bank of the Rockies‘ Palisade distribution center on Friday mornings for the past 13 months, putting together food boxes for folks in need.
The volunteers range in age from the 20–70, but all are “dedicated to Food Bank’s mission of nourishing people facing hunger,” a news release said.
The local group stepped up when the pandemic started a year ago. The food bank was in desperate need of volunteers when “demand for food surged and many of their regular, older volunteers could no longer participate due to COVID concerns,” the release said.
In celebration of its 10th anniversary this year, Colorado Canyons Association announces a theme and birthday wish each month.
April’s birthday wish is to “raise a glass and buy Downstream Dream,” a news release said.
In partnership with Wet Dreams River Supply and CCA, Ramblebine Brewing Co. has released Downstream Dream, an India Pale Lager that “makes the perfect addition to your next river trip,” the release said.
Ramblebine, at Fifth Street and Colorado Avenue, sells it by the glass or 6-pack. Proceeds will benefit CCA’s education and stewardship programs.
“Cash for Catalpa” in March raised $665 to improve and maintain the CCA riverside education camp and to help buy tools for the camp.
Go to coloradocanyonsassociation.org for a list of upcoming events or email Sara at sara@canyonsassociation.org for information.
Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is seeking corporate sponsors for its Pancake Day happening from 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Grand Junction Convention Center.
Tickets for Pancake Day are $6 for one adult and one child younger than 12, at the door. Proceeds are donated to local nonprofit organizations which help children. Pancake Day includes a silent auction, live music and activities for the family.
Corporate sponsorships range from $250–$1,500. For information, call John Hildebrand at 260-6822 or email john@autopaychecks.com, or Toni Heiden, 260-8664, toni@heidenhomes.com.
Bronze Award Girl Scouts Abby, Gracie, and Sylvia, from Troop 10239 in New Castle, will install two fishing line recycling bins, along with three permanent sign, at Alder Park in New Castle.
The girls built the recycling bins and designed the signs as a way to educate their community about the importance of the animal species, wetlands, and human impact on the park’s pond, a news release said. The project is part of the Girl Scouts’ efforts to earn the Bronze Award, the highest honor for Girl Scouts in fourth and fifth grades.
“When Girl Scout Juniors earn the Bronze Award, they team up to make a difference in their community, learning important leadership skills, discovering new passions, and seeing first-hand how seemingly small actions make a big difference,” the release said.
Go to gscoblog.org/2021/04/bronze-award-project-monofilament-recycling-bins for information.
