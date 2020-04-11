With recommendations of fewer grocery store visits, plus area supermarkets limiting the number of shoppers at any given time, I conceded it was time I dabbled in online shopping.
There’s an app for that, but where do I start?
The fact that I like to browse and meander through the store aisles when I shop presents a challenge. Often, I’ll plant myself in front of a well-stocked shelf, staring at the various offerings just to take it all in.
In the coffee aisle, I’ll mill over why I should buy one particular brand or the one next to it. In the produce section I pinch avocados and smell cantaloupe rinds. I pick up and put down.
I open freezer case doors, read labels, put stuff back. I’ll chuck the toffee caramel ice cream into my cart, then want the fudge with peanut butter one instead. After switching them out, and walking six steps away, I decide I should just get both.
I zigzag through the clearance items on my way to the cleaning products and sniff the new “limited time” body wash as I head to the garden center for more bling for the yard. I need to browse.
But, right now, I need to stay home.
At the convincing of both my mom and my sister, I decided to take the online plunge. They are both professionals in that regard, Mom even more so since she’s promoted herself to the home-delivery option.
“It’s fun,” “it’s easy,” they say.
Convinced it is the best thing to do in these times, I quickly grieved the loss of my weekly meanderings and, instead of ripping the grocery list off the magnetic pad and heading to the car, I settled onto the bar stool at the kitchen island and pointed my iPad’s browser to the store’s website. I logged in, then clicked the “grocery” icon on the top rail. Verify this, verify that, and we’re ready to shop.
I searched for orange juice, lots of pulp, and “click,” it’s in the cart. Some salad dressing, barbecue sauce, salsa, bread, lotion, cat food, freezer bags and sandwich bags — it’s all there and in the cart.
Just for kicks I searched for “toilet paper” and up popped images of pre-cut baking parchment paper, a Polly Pocket Hidden Hideouts Mermaid Cove and various options for dry erase boards.
Um … I guess that means no toilet paper.
Last on the list were some new toothbrushes. Both Allen and I had to cancel our six-month dental cleanings because COVID-19 had closed our dentist office. We always look forward to getting a new toothbrush in the goodie bag the hygienist hands to us at the end of the visit, along with a sample of floss and sugar-free gum pieces. Who knows when we’ll be able to reschedule?
“Oral-B toothbrush” I entered in the search. There was a variety of individual brushes or a 3-pack for $1.97. The 3-pack it is. “Click.”
They were right — my mom and sister — this is fun and easy.
I double-checked to make sure I had everything on the list and opened the pantry to see what I might have overlooked. After adding some dry spices to the cart, I clicked on “check-out” and voila! My shopping was done. I marked it for free pickup between 11 a.m. and noon the following day.
An email the next morning indicating that “due to availability” the salad I’d chosen would be substituted with another of equal value as would the “Oral-B Fresh & Clean Toothbrushes, Soft 3 count,” to be substituted with the “Firefly Avengers 3-count with suction cup and cap.”
I guess that’s OK, same price for three. I mean a toothbrush is a toothbrush, right?
A half-hour later I was notified that the order was ready and all I needed to do was “check in” to let them know when I was on my way. In the car I buckled up and touched the tab on the app, which started tracking my location. I parked in the designated pickup area, clicked on the lane number and boom — out came the friendly clerk who loaded the groceries in my car.
Back at the house, I piled the bags on the island and commenced to put the items in the pantry and fridge. It wasn’t until all the bags were emptied and frozen blueberries in the freezer, that I glanced at the pack of Avengers toothbrushes and erupted in laughter.
Staring at me from under the protective plastic were Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther-adorned toothbrushes, “designed for the mouth of a child, ages 3 and older,” the packaging said.
I laughed again as Allen and I playfully fought over which toothbrush we each wanted. We were still laughing as we ripped open the package and planted the suction cups on the bathroom counter top, then ripping then back off.
Thwack. Thwack. Thwack. Hey look, it sticks to the mirror, too! Thwack. Thwack.
That was just what we needed — something to laugh at in the midst of this daily uncertainty and frustration.
Now, when I slather toothpaste on my superhero toothbrush, I acknowledge that we’re not only fighting tooth decay, but I’m confident that we’re fighting to get to the other side of this madness. We’re fighting to find normality in this terribly abnormal world. And, side-by-side with these superheroes we are fighting for “American ideals” (Captain America), we’re “fighting to upend” the grip this virus has on our everyday life (Iron Man) and we’re fighting a “villain that has put the fate of the entire world at risk” (Black Panther).
These superheroes have empowered me to rise above the challenges and forge ahead.
So what’s next? I’m attempting to cut out homemade masks from a pair of old leggings with my dull-edged, high school sewing class fabric shears, and a blister is forming on my thumb.
PJ Masks kiddie bandages to the rescue!