Are we watching hockey, basketball or baseball tonight?
Yes.
It’s that time of year when three major sports collide. Baseball just started and hockey and basketball are playoff bound.
Are we wearing shorts, long sleeves, or a jacket?
Yes.
It’s that time of year when two — or more — seasons collide, making it a challenge to plan your wardrobe. Sandals and a heavy coat? Oh, and don’t forget the umbrella.
Are we spring cleaning, bike riding or doing yard work?
Yep, all of the above. Again, we collide.
It’s that time of year when everything is a proverbial spin of the game show wheel.
C’mon, big money, big money! No whammies!
The Grand Junction Elks Lodge will host an indoor/outdoor rummage sale from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, at Third Street and Ute Avenue.
“Dozens of Elks have donated a mountain of goods, so this sale will be huge,” an email said.
Proceeds will benefit the Blue Star Moms, a veterans’ support group.
Registration is open for Foundation of Cultural Exchange’s first delegation to El Espino, El Salvador since 2019.
Tentatively planned for July 6–13, the cost for the all-inclusive trip is $2,000–$2,500, depending on airfare and the number of participants. The itinerary includes a homestay component in El Espino with FCE scholarship students and their families, a tour and hike through a multi-generational coffee farmstead, a visit to the studio of El Salvador’s most renowned artist, Fernando Llort, a short hike up an active volcano, a tour through prehistoric ruins, and cultural activities with students and their families, a news release said.
Online informational meetings are set for 7 p.m. April 18 and noon May 3.
Go to Facebook.com/FCEelsalvador for a link to the Zoom meetings or email FCEelsalvador@gmail.com for information.
Celebrate Kids at the Grand Valley Young Life dessert fundraising banquet, happening from 6:30–8:30 p.m. April 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road.
Nashville singer/songwriter Christopher Williams is the guest artist. Young Life serves middle and high school youth plus college ministry at Colorado Mesa University.
Go to gv.younglife.org or call 970-243-7684 for reservations and information.
The Mesa County Genealogical Society and Mesa County Libraries are co-sponsoring a live webinar program on “How to Organize All This Genealogy Stuff,” presented by Lisa Louise Cooke, from 1–3:30 p.m., Saturday at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
Cooke is the producer and host of the popular “Genealogy Gems Podcast” and an author of several genealogy books. She hosts a free weekly YouTube show, “Elevenses with Lisa” and is an international speaker on genealogy. A live Q&A session will follow her talk.
Mesa County Genealogical Society members will have tables displaying organizational tips and techniques. Reservations are required at the events page at mesacountylibraries.org, or by calling 970-243-4442.
The Palisade Historical Society’s monthly history talk will feature a discussion about the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection: “Reading Yesterday’s News Online Today.”
“Historic newspapers hold information about past people, places, and events. This important community history is often not recorded in any other source,” a news release said.
The Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection is more than 2.8 million pages of free historic Colorado news, including 3,347 issues of The Palisade Tribune. Leigh Jeremias, the Digital Collections Senior Consultant at the Colorado State Library, will explain key website features, and give tips and tricks for searching the digitization process and how titles are added to the collection.
The talk is at 6 p.m. Thursday, at The Ordinary Fellow Winery, 202 Peach Ave., in Palisade. The program is open to the public. The tasting room opens at noon, and Le Snack Food truck will have food available for purchase.
Call 970-464-2177 or go to historicpalisade.org or facebook.com/PalisadeHistoricalSociety for information.
In the effort to improve the quality of the habitat at Island Acres State Park, RiversEdge West recently partnered with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and local volunteers to plant 58 native plant species at the park.
Upcoming volunteer events include:
April 18, Planting event on the San Miguel River
April 22, Earth Day Planting event at Las Colonias River Park
May 25, Las Colonias River Park clean up, (event is full)
June 6 and Aug. 1, Connected Lakes Workday
Sept. 9, Las Colonias River Park clean up
Oct. 3, Planting event at Island Acres
For information and to RSVP, go to riversedgewest.org/education-stewardship/volunteer-program.
As a nonprofit organization, HopeWest considers volunteers to be the “heart” of its organization because every day, in ways both great and small, volunteer support allows HopeWest to continue it mission of caring for its community.
“They donate their time and energy to help others, and they make a real difference in the lives of those we serve,” a news release said.
Be it gardening, merchandising, serving as a board member, fundraising, administrative support, or patient support — there are many ways that volunteers serve to profoundly change the experiences of aging, illness, and grief for families, the release said.
To learn more about volunteering with HopeWest, email Lisa Ortner, Director of Volunteer Services, at LOrtner@HopeWestCO.org or call 970-257-2376.
From the late 19th century through the mid-20th century, the development of Mesa County has been influenced by the ability to obtain natural resources from the ground.
The Mesa County Historical Society will host local librarian and historian, Ike Rakiecki, presenting a brief history of the different types of mining that occurred in the county’s history. The free presentation is open to the public and will go from noon–1 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Library, Mesa County Libraries Community Room, 443 N. Sixth St.
Register online at mesacountylibraries.org or call 970-243-4442.
