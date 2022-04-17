Happy Easter! May your basket be full of joy, happiness and peace (and a chocolate bunny or two for good measure).
The National Society of Leadership and Success at Colorado Mesa University is hosting a Better World Project drive for the Bear Necessities Closet of Mesa County, a supply closet for kids going into the foster care system.
Children who come into the care of the county often come with few or no belongings, and without warning, a news release said.
“These children might have nothing but the clothes they were wearing when the case worker arrived. Everything that is familiar to them gets left behind,” the release said.
At the Bear Necessities Closet, children can choose clothing and hygiene items they might need, and foster families — who often take children on a moment’s notice — can find critical items such as car seats, formula, diapers and more.
Call 970-248-2794 or email sarah.stmartin@mesacounty.us for donation suggestions and information. Email nsls.coloradomesa@gmail.com to learn more about the Better World Project.
I wrote last week about the historic film, “Colorado Peaches,” and learned this week that Palisade Sunrise Rotary Club worked with Western Colorado Community College eight years ago to re-format the video so it could be uploaded to YouTube.
The 28-minute video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/XfBwLdYeh-U.
“This historic video was produced in the late 1940s or early 1950s for the Mesa County Peach Board of Control (now dissolved),” according to the YouTube post.
“For many years it was shared by the Palisade Lions Club; recent interest in the video led the Palisade Historical Society to pursue wider distribution, especially on the Internet. Palisade Sunrise Rotary Club approached the Visual Communications Department of Western Colorado Community College which agreed to format the video as a contribution. We are very pleased to present this video, which has been maintained as an historical artifact, with only a few changes to augment sharpness,” the post says.
Clifton Lion’s Club will host its annual chili dinner from 4:30–7 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Hall, 126 Second St., in Clifton.
Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Ages younger than 6 are free. There is also a cake wheel and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the sight-impaired.
If you’re looking to step back in time — back to the Old Spanish Trail — plan to register for one of two upcoming field trips to the trail.
Fort Uncompahgre, Interpretive Association of Western Colorado and Alpine Archaeological Consultants representatives will lead free trips to explore the Old Spanish Trail location in Delta County. Trips are Saturday, April 30 or Saturday, Oct. 1. Transportation is provided via school buses, and seating is limited.
Call 970-874-8349 to RSVP.
Gift of Love is working toward non-profit certification and organizer Brittney Bade is bringing awareness to its mission.
Bade began volunteering time and money to Hilltop Services for the Latimer House “with nothing but a passion,” a news release said. She saw firsthand the deprived state that many residents and clients were experiencing and was inspired to meet that need. For the past five years, Bade has raised funds for care packages to be delivered to the residents on holidays and special occasions.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Bade saw the Latimer House residents’ needs grow even more.
“Many more people were isolated from support systems and loved ones, or in terrible abuse situations that left them feeling hopeless,” the release said.
She realized others were experiencing similar situations — particularly those living in nursing home facilities. Gift of Love was created with the mission to provide care packages for as many residents as possible. By achieving non-profit status, Bade hopes to grow the number of gifts she can deliver as well as time spent with the recipients.
Call 970-270-9079 or email Thegiftoflove22@gmail.com to learn more.
Western Slope Volunteer Management Association will celebrate National Volunteer Week, April 17–23.
The association comprises 21 organizations that rely on volunteers to donate their time, talents and voice to support their mission, a news release said. Nearly 4,000 community members have given more than 309,000 hours to these organizations.
“The single biggest Volunteer Management calling for any organization is recruiting passionate volunteers to support specific goals and needs. The last two years have been especially challenging for recruiting and retaining volunteers due to lack of in-person, uncertain and frequently fluctuating needs,” the release said.
Call Megan Weaver at 970-852-1513 or email megan2@gjcity.org for information.
After a Lent season break, Knights of Columbus will resume its bingo nights on Friday, April 22.
Bingo nights are at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 330 White Ave. Email brotherbonestaylor@gmail.com or call 970-217-8600 for information.
Colorado Horse Rescue Network and Grand Valley Horse Rescue will host the first Western Colorado Equine Assistance Weekend from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 30–May 1, at Mesa County Fairgrounds.
Free castrations for horses older than 1 year, and free teeth floating for horses older than 20 years will be offered by appointment. Call 720-202-9994 or email officemanager@coloradohorserescuenetwork.com to schedule a time.
Free euthanasia will be May 1. Open surrender with a $100 buy-out option is available upon request. Surrendered horses should have the brand inspection completed, naming Colorado Horse Rescue Network as new owners, prior to the event. To locate a brand inspector, email GVHorseRescue@gmail.com.
CHRN is a recent recipient of the Horse Plus Humane Society, Full Circle of Life Shelter Grant and was featured on the YouTube series, “Horse Rescue Heroes.”
Go to coloradohorserescuenetwork.com for information.
Colorado Mesa University’s Circle K Kiwanis Club will make blankets for traumatized children via “Project Linus” from 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday, in the University Center Main Ballroom.
The public is invited to join Circle K members and Grand Junction Project Linus representatives, Kerrie and Mike Strasser, in the effort. Call 970-270-6162 or email coloradomesacki@gmail.com for information.
