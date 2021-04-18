Masks are still encouraged/requested/required by some businesses or agencies, but the relaxed regulations will soon leaves us with a plethora of colorful and creative obsoletes.
A co-worker was quick to suggest a burning party, but the internet is full of fun and practical ideas for reuse such as a hammock for your hamster, a sleep mask or quilting squares (although masks are anything but square).
For the single-use disposable masks, researchers at Australia’s RMIT University have proposed mixing shredded face masks with recycled concrete aggregate to pave roads.
That gives a whole new meaning to the inadvertent face-plant on the asphalt.
Vegan Grand Junction will host a Plant-Powered People “social hour” gathering from 1–3 p.m. Saturday at the forest shelter at Sherwood Park, which is near the playground.
Everyone is welcome, but safety first, a news release said.
“We will be complying with all COVID protocols — outdoors, physical distancing, masks as appropriate,” a news release said.
“This is a fun, safe social gathering, not a potluck or meal. If you have books or magazines, recipes, stories, movie recommendations to share or swap please bring them, and ideas for future events.”
Go to meetup.com/VegGrandJunction/events/277382371 to information and to RSVP
Mesa Country residents are invited to participate in the Earth Day 2021 Clean up, happening through April 22.
How does it work? Take photos of you, your friends or your family picking up trash on local trails, parks and open spaces. Post the photos to Mesa County’s Facebook page under the “Earth Day 2021 Clean Up” post (April 10) for a chance to win a prize package with springy, environmentally friendly items, a news release said.
Two entries will be randomly selected for a prize. Winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, on KAFM Radio, 88.1 and notified on Facebook.
Special Olympics Colorado is seeking event sponsorships and vendor booths for a number of upcoming events.
Athletes, families, and volunteers from the Western Slope, as well as others from around the state, compete at local tournaments such as these and sponsorships vendors/booths are needed for each event:
49th annual Track and Field Tournament, May 2, Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction
Special Olympics Colorado Softball League/Practices, June–July, Columbine Park, Grand Junction
Western Cycling Regional, July 10, Grand Junction Motor Speedway
Western Softball Regional, July 11, Canyon View Park, Grand Junction
Western Bocce Regional, July 11, Canyon View Park, Grand Junction
Western Bowling Regional, Oct. 2, Thunder Rolls, Craig
Western Bowling Regional, Oct. 9, Orchard Mesa Lanes, Grand Junction
Western Flag Football Regional, October or November, Grand Junction or Montrose
Fall Harvest Gathering Fundraiser/Dinner/Coach Appreciation, November, to be determined
Email Michelle Pewters at mpewters@specialolympicsco.org for information, sponsorship cost, advertisement/deliverables and more.
Members of the Circle K Club at CMU will gather with Project Linus representatives from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, to make blankets to be donated to critically ill and traumatized children.
The public is invited join Circle K members and Kerrie and Mike Strasser to participate in the event at the Maverick Pavilion at CMU, located south of the Maverick Athletic Center, on court No. 1.
According to projectlinus.org, the mission of the nonprofit organization is two-fold:
To provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer “blanketeers.”
To provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals and groups in local communities, for the benefit of children.
Call Circle K advisor Mike Moran at 270-6162 or email coloradomesacki@gmail.com for information
Rocky Mountain Health Foundation awarded grants totaling more than $574,000 to health-focused organizations on the Western Slope.
Delta County: Chain of Love, North Fork Senior Connections
Garfield County: RIDE, Valley Meals, SANA, UpRoot and A Way Out
Mesa County: Foster Alumni Mentors, Project 1.27, Riverside Educational Center, Western Colorado Health Network
Montrose County: West End Family Link Center
A detailed list of funded projects is at rmhealth.org/grant-making/funded-projects.
Local home care agency, SummitWest Care, received $20,000 from the city of Grand Junction through Western Colorado Community Foundation’s #GJStrongFund grant.
“With this money, we are able to provide our community members with a warm meal,” a news release said.
“This is our second year receiving this funding. Last year we named it the Hungry Hearts Initiative and we served over 400 households (about 1,300 individuals) a pasta, bread and salad dish. Not only did we serve our clients who are older, more vulnerable community members, but we also served HopeWest clients, Hope of the Valley clients and Arial Services clients,” the release said.
This year they plan to serve 555 households, which is about 1,665 individuals. Employees will donate their time to hand-deliver 30 meals a day (pasta, bread and salad), until the maximum funding is reached.
“Our Hungry Hearts Initiative has really made an impact on our community. We have received dozens of thank you cards in the mail and are shown deep gratitude during deliveries, “ the release said.
In an effort to support essential workers and the restaurant community impacted by the pandemic, Foundation Repair of Western Colorado teamed with Kannah Creek Brewing Company recently to provide meals for dozens of its essential employees.
Employees from the Foundation Repair of Western Colorado were treated to a meal for a family or four at no cost.
“This is part of an ongoing national initiative led by Foundation Repair of Western Colorado parent company Groundworks to invest over $100,000 towards the Serve and Support program in Grand Junction and cites around the U.S.,” a news release said.
