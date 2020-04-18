The buzz in the business news recently is that hair clippers and at-home hair color kits have become the new hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
No, I’m not saying they are interchangeable; it’s just that now, along with TP and hand sanitizer flying off the shelves, so are these hair products.
According to Forbes.com, there’s a shift in what consumers are buying and it reflects the DIY needs, now that the doors of barbershops and hair salons are temporarily shuttered. The website notes that sales of hair clippers rose by 166% last week (over 2019 sales) and at-home hair color sales were up 23%.
It’s understandable that puzzles and games are also flying off the shelf since they are safe family pastimes for those sheltered at home, but the panic purchase of hair products is a bit disturbing.
Hair today, gone tomorrow?
Years ago, before getting behind the headset of a stint as a Clairol customer care representative, I had to first complete a four-week training so I had somewhat of an inkling surrounding the science of hair color and could tell callers to the 1-800 helpline how to correct their accidental green hair.
There are color wheel applications to determine a desired hair color, and the at-home DIYers are about to discover that squirting a bottle of medium blonde hair color on medium blonde hair might not produce the result for which they are hoping. Permanent blonde hair “dye” (lightener) on dark hair will not make it blonde. Orange perhaps, pumpkin-orange probably.
There’s shades and tones to keep in mind, too: red tones, gold tones, no tones? Is your hair dry or damaged? Does it have color on it already? When did you color last? How long is your hair? Did you do the allergy test? Did you do the strand test?
There’s much to consider when coloring at home, including knowing how to get the dark glop of color out of the carpet or the bathroom woodwork. You can’t. I’ve tried. It’s still there. Five years later.
It was about three years ago that I detailed on these pages the adventure of growing out my natural color. I had colored my hair for close to 35 years using the at-home color and as much as I loved it, I was ready for a change. I get it though — not everyone wants that and if you can do it at home, you rock.
My advice is to read the instructions. Read them again. A third time won’t hurt. Put something down on the carpet, like an old sheet, to protect it and wear grungy clothes that you won’t mind getting splotched. It will happen. I had a dedicated oversized button-up shirt just for coloring my hair. Good luck!
Now, some cutting remarks about using the hair clippers. For the shear fun of it, learn as many different words as you can that mean the same thing as “whoops.” Then search “hair cutting” videos on YouTube.
Seriously though, you’ll (hair)do fine.
Do you know someone who could use a little pick-me-up care package?
Comfort Keepers staff has put together care packages and will be delivering them to the doorsteps of those in need and the sheltered-in-place elderly in the community and is seeking the public’s help in recommending who might need one of the packages.
“With all of the uncertainty and fear in the community currently, our team wanted to give back by providing homebound seniors with a few necessary items to get through the coming weeks,” a news release said.
“At a time when everyone is asked to remain at home, we want to make sure our community knows the importance of companionship, even though it may look a little different. Our team took precautions to disinfect all items, placed directions to dump the items of the bag on a sanitary surface, discard the bag and wash your hands before enjoying the care package,” the release said.
On Thursday, the staff assembled care package that include a deck of playing cards (to stay entertained), a coffee/water cup (to stay hydrated), disinfecting wipes (to stay safe), and a few snack items (to stay sweet).
“At these times, it is especially important to know that someone cares enough to bring you a gift and acknowledge the difficulty of isolation. Often, the feeling that one person can make a difference helps encourage strangers to think outside the box to share gratitude and appreciation for each other. We honor our caregivers doing this on a daily basis by continuing to provide continuous care to our community in need of food, a safe home, necessary personal care and companionship (from a distance whenever able),” the release said.
We’ve kept our team at work and safe … but most importantly we’ve helped our community stay home.”
Call 241-8818 to recommend a homebound community member to receive a package.
Mesa County RSVP’s office is closed at least until April 30, which means Medicare beneficiaries using RSVP’s Senior Heath Insurance assistance Program (SHIP) services cannot come into the office to get help.
Help is available by phone, though, through SHIP’s temporary message phone number. Instead of calling RSVP’s main number, the public can now call 200-4616 and leave a message.
Messages are forwarded to certified SHIP consultants and will be returned as quickly as possible. Go to RSVPGrandJunction.org for information.
The Grand Valley/Parachute Kiwanis Foundation has canceled its annual Colorado River Scramble Golf Tournament that was scheduled for May 16.
Proceeds from the golf tournaments are used exclusively for the benefit of the youth of the community. The foundation will continue to support the activities during the year and any contribution toward the organization’s foundation is greatly appreciated, a news release said.
Go to gvpkiwanis.org/sponsorship-packages.html for information and to donate.
